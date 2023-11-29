What you should order at Subway, according to nutrition experts

In a world of fast food restaurants sometimes associated with overindulgence, Subway could be a viable option if you're looking to eat a quick and healthy meal.

Nutrition experts say that with some planning, it's possible to order a healthy meal at Subway thanks to the many veggies and the various breads on offer (wheat bread, malted rye bread or gluten-free wraps).

"Mosey on down to Subway if you want a fast-food meal that puts you and your choices in the driver's seat," said Dr. Joan Salge Blake, a nutrition professor at Boston University, author of "Nutrition & You" and the host of the nutrition and health podcast, "Spot On!"

A representative for Subway told Fox News Digital that it offers "better-for-you sandwich options for both adults and kids" who are looking to "maintain a balance."

In addition, several of Subway's sandwiches "are under 400 calories, low in saturated fats, have a sodium cap of 1,100 mg and are a source of lean protein," the rep continued.

"Restaurants like Subway offer choices, which is great, so you can decide what's best for you. Maybe you want higher protein, lower carbs — or you're more in the mood for a sandwich and can choose a variety of options there. Then build from the base and add what's desired to meet your taste and nutrition preferences," echoed Christopher Mohr, a registered dietitian and co-owner of Mohr Results, Inc. headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

In general, advised Mohr, stick to fiber-rich veggies and lean protein, like chicken, turkey or roast beef at the Subway counter.

Read on for nutritionists’ top picks on what to order from Subway.

Roast Beef Sub

Did somebody say roast beef?

"Roast beef is wickedly lean, almost as lean as their Roaster Turkey option and leaner than the Rotisserie-Style Chicken, as well as being low in heart-unhealthy saturated fat," said Salge Blake, noting that roast beef is also chock-full of protein, which will keep you satiated until your next meal.

Salge Blake said to opt for a six-inch sub instead of the foot-long — and to request that the employee making the sandwich loads it up "with high fiber veggies such as spinach, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers and banana peppers for extra tummy-filling bulk."

Salge Blake also said customers should ask for the multi-grain bread to triple the fiber compared to the Artisan Italian Bread.

The roast beef protein bowl

Mohr singled out this Subway menu selection crafted with 30 grams of protein, seven grams of fat and 12 grams of carbohydrates as a solid choice.

It’s "a great option when you're on the go, or looking for a quick, easy, tasty and high-quality" meal, he said.

Turn your Subway sub into a salad

Salge Blake and Mohr both suggest converting your sub order into a salad bowl.

"In addition to chicken, roast beef and turkey, you can use black beans as your protein source, with the bonus of these gems adding a whopping amount of fiber," said Salge Blake.

"Get the oil and vinegar dressing on the side," she added.

Riffing on that, Mohr said the ability to make any sandwich into a salad is great.

He called the steak salad in particular a fantastic choice, with over 20 grams of protein and less than 10 grams of fat.

The Veggie Delite sandwich with added protein

"When it comes to Subway, it is important to understand the balance of macronutrients to avoid blood sugar spikes and fatigue post-meal," said Michelle Routhenstein, a New York-based preventive cardiology dietitian at EntirelyNourished.com.

"While a veggie delight sandwich can lower saturated fat content, it does not have enough protein to stabilize blood sugar levels and lead to satiation," Routhenstein added.

That’s why she recommends adding lower saturated fat and sodium options like chicken strips, tuna or oven-roasted turkey to a veggie delight sandwich.

This will "improve satiation and allow for less bread consumption for a more balanced meal."

If you’re a vegetarian, consider adding black beans or chickpeas once you’re back at home to have more protein on the sandwich.

Turkey Mini Sub

Befriend the kids’ menu — and your waistline might reward you.

"Another option to help reduce an afternoon slump (because of too many carbohydrates) is to select a turkey mini sub sandwich (with spinach, onions and tomatoes on top)," said Routhenstein.

She also said an open-faced chicken strip sandwich with spinach, cucumbers and tomatoes on top provides a similarly solid nutrition profile.

Chicken soup

This dish may only be available seasonally and at select Subway locations.

"If you want a warm, hearty meal, consider ordering two servings of the chicken noodle soup and get two sides of black beans," said Salge Blake.

"Add them to your soup bowl. Still hungry? Get a salad with the veggies of your dreams," she said.

Steak, Egg White and Cheese Sandwich

"Maybe you're on the go in the a.m. and hoping for a quality breakfast?" said Mohr.

If that's the case, he recommends this protein-packed sandwich as a nice way to start your day.

That said, it’s a large sandwich, so a suggestion is to eat half and save the other half for later.

Note that not all items are available at every Subway location.

Check the chain's website for what's listed on menus near you.

Representatives at Subway advised guests to visit subway.com/en-us/sustainability/well-being/better-living for a selection of "balanced" menu options.

Some of these options include the Black Forest Ham, Oven-Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef, Rotisserie-Style Chicken, Grillen Chicken, Veggie Delite and Veggie Patty sandwich subs, according to Subway's website.