6 ways to take your salad from boring to bountiful: Healthy fats and smart prep are just some of the secrets

Those who choose a salad for lunch or dinner tend to have great intentions of eating a healthy meal.

But if your salad routine has you feeling unsatisfied and uninspired — or if it leaves you hungry just a short time after finishing your meal — nutrition experts say you can elevate your salad.

This can be done with just a few simple changes to your ingredients list and the way you prepare your food.

Read on for six professional tips to upgrade your salad and create some new salad days.

1. Opt for a healthy fat boost

Enhance the taste and satisfaction of your salad by incorporating healthy fats, said Sarah Heckler, a registered dietitian with Anne Till Nutrition Group in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Avocado slices, nuts, seeds such as chia or flaxseeds, or a drizzle of olive oil not only contribute to a more delicious meal but also help in absorbing fat-soluble nutrients from the vegetables," she said.

"Healthy fats also contribute to a feeling of fullness," she added.

2. Dress up your salad creatively

Try experimenting with homemade dressings to elevate the flavor profile of your salad, Heckler suggested.

"Making your own salad dressing offers such benefits as customization, freshness, nutritional control, cost-effectiveness and allergen control."

"Create a zesty vinaigrette with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard and a hint of honey. And fresh herbs, garlic or citrus zest can add an extra kick," Heckler also said.

Another recommendation is to avoid heavy, calorie-laden dressings.

Instead, opt for flavorful, lighter options.

3. Boost your meal with protein

Upgrade your salad to a filling dish by adding a protein boost.

"Options like grilled shrimp, marinated tofu or shredded rotisserie chicken can transform a simple salad into a satisfying dish, enhancing both flavor and a sense of fullness," Heckler said.

"Additional lean protein sources include grilled chicken, chickpeas, salmon, tuna and hard-boiled eggs."

4. Make your salad more colorful

Introduce a spectrum of colorful vegetables to boost the flavor, look and nutritional profile of your salad.

Include a mix of leafy greens such as spinach or kale — and add vibrant veggies such as cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, carrots and cucumbers, Heckler suggested.

"These colorful additions provide essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, contributing to your overall health," she said.

5. Create a salad theme

Vanessa Imus, a registered dietician with Integrated Nutrition based in Bothell, Washington, said her favorite way to spice things up in the salad world is to think of themes.

"One night may be a southwestern theme, with your salad including BBQ chicken, corn, cilantro, black beans and ranch dressing, and another day may be a Mediterranean theme with a salad that includes grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, olives, feta cheese, garbanzo beans and a Greek-style vinaigrette," she told Fox News Digital.

List out as many food themes as you can, she said — then go search for salad recipes within these themes.

"It will help get you out of a boring salad rut and you may find yourself actually looking forward to a filling, flavorful and healthy lettuce-based meal," said Imus.

6. Prepare ingredients in advance

Having your vegetables chopped and your protein ready-made to add to your salad makes meal prep more streamlined and easy, especially during the week.

Another strategy is to cook on the weekends so your fridge is packed with healthy choices for salad add-ons.

"Roast a big sheet pan of vegetables to add to salads through the week," said Jessica Cording, MS, RD, a dietitian, health coach and author who practices in New Jersey and New York.

"Roasting brings out a natural sweetness and softens the texture," she also said.