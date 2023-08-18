These are the best foods for a high-fiber diet, according to nutritionists

When it comes to the tapestry of health, consider fiber an essential thread that weaves its benefits through your body.

Beyond being an important digestive aid, fiber plays a pivotal role in maintaining optimal health, nutritionists say.

From nurturing gut microbiota, promoting heart health to stabilizing blood sugar levels and aiding weight management, fiber does all of that and more.

As Jaclyn Fodor, a Boston-based registered dietitian and owner of Nutrition Counseling of New England, puts it, "Fiber is an essential component of a healthy diet that offers a range of benefits, especially for digestive health."

Fodor also notes that since it's a type of carbohydrate that the body cannot digest, it passes relatively intact through the digestive system.

"There are two main types of dietary fiber: soluble and insoluble, each contributing to various aspects of digestion and overall well-being," she explained. She reiterated that fiber is an important component of our diet because it promotes regular bowel movements, supports gut health, aids in weight management, stabilizes blood sugar levels and can lower cholesterol levels.

Men should look to consume at least 30 to 38 grams a day while women should shoot for at least 21 to 25 grams of fiber a day, Mayo Clinic reports.

Fiber and constipation: How does it help?

How does fiber help you go?

"Fiber aids in digestion because the insoluble fiber bulks up stools and helps them move through the digestive tract more efficiently. Fiber also stimulates the muscles in the intestines to promote rhythmic contractions known as peristalsis," says Fodor.

"This movement helps move food through the digestive tract and prevents stagnation. Both types of fiber absorb water, which softens the stool and facilitates its passage through the intestines."

Dr. Joan Salge Blake, a registered dietitian nutritionist and nutrition professor at Boston University, said constipation is caused by "excessively slow movements of the undigested food residue" through a person's large colon.

"As this residue passes through the colon, water is absorbed, which causes the formation of solid waste products called stool," said Salge Blake, who is also and the host of the nutrition and health podcast "SpotOn."

"If the stool hangs around too long in your colon, too much water will be reabsorbed, creating hard, dry stools that are more difficult and painful to get rid of," she added. "A high-fiber diet can act as a freight train keeping things moving along in your GI [gastrointestinal] tract and reducing the likelihood of constipation."

Overall, a diet meeting your needs in fiber could be effective in helping to alleviate constipation and promote regular bowel movements, Fodo said,

"Insoluble fiber (whole grains, vegetables, fruit) add bulk to stool which helps it move throughout the digestive tract. Soluble fiber (oats, legumes and some fruit) soften the stool into a gel-like substance making it easier to pass," she says.

Fodor said fiber can also act as a prebiotic, which is good for gut bacteria.

"A healthy gut microbiome is important for overall digestive function, including regular bowel movements," she said. She added that to help with constipation, natural ingredients that can be added to someone's diet to boost fiber intake include psyllium husk, chia seeds or flax seeds.

If you want to increase your fiber intake, Salge Blake advises doing so slowly and to stay hydrated.

"If you add too much fiber at once, this can cause GI discomfort and also some negative social ramifications (gas)," she explains.

Don’t overlook breaking a sweat to stave off constipation, either.

"Physical activity is important. When you move, your GI tract moves. So, staying active will help move things along in your GI tract," Salge Blake explained.

Read on for seven fiber-rich super foods to incorporate into your diet regularly.

Raspberries

Fodor calls raspberries a "nutritious gem," and they pack eight grams of dietary fiber per cup.

They also taste great and are "packed with disease-fighting properties," says Fodor.

Plus, raspberries are high in fiber at eight grams per cup and are high in antioxidants like vitamin C and plant chemicals called flavonoids that also have antioxidant effects, says Fodor.

"Antioxidants help the body eliminate free radicals which may result from external factors, such as pollution and unhealthful foods," she adds.

…Or Any Kind of Berries

Along with raspberries, consider munching on blueberries, strawberries and blackberries.

"Berries are one of the best foods we can eat, period," says Jennie Waegelein, a registered dietitian in private practice at JM Wellness based in New York City, who focuses predominantly on gut/hormone health as well as sports.

"They contain numerous antioxidants, vitamins and minerals and phytonutrients to help us thrive daily."

One cup of blackberries or raspberries contain eight grams of dietary fiber, "about one-third of your daily need!" Waegelein added.

Love putting blueberries on your oatmeal, in yogurt or in smoothies? A cup of blueberries contains about four grams of fiber. Strawberries, meanwhile, pack three grams of fiber per cup, according to nutritionists.

Beans

Along with lentils, add another member of the legume family — beans — to your diet to boost your fiber intake.

"A mere ½ cup of cooked kidney beans will provide eight grams of fiber," says Salge Blake, sharing that beans also contain some viscous soluble fibers.

"This type of fiber can also aid in relieving constipation, as their water-attracting capability allows the stool to increase in bulk and form a gel-like soft texture, which makes it easier to pass," she says.

"Beans are also a good source of protein, so you get ‘two for the price of one’ when you add them to your diet."

Oatmeal

Salge Blake said oatmeal is also a great source of viscous soluble fiber, which can aid in constipation as mentioned above.

"A cup of cooked oatmeal will provide four grams of fiber. Have them cooked or as overnight oats, as a high fiber way to start your day, suggests Salge Blake.

Kiwis

Here’s another fruit you may want to include in your high-fiber diet.

"Kiwi fruits contain a unique mix of fibers and polyphenols, which have been shown to both support the gut bacteria via a prebiotic effect together with providing laxative benefits," says Kara Landau, a prebiotic registered dietitian at Gut Feeling Consultancy and nutrition adviser to the Global Prebiotic Association in Chicago.

"Studies show that consuming two golden kiwi fruits per day can help with constipation and assist with the passing of bowel motions similarly to including psyllium husk."

One kiwi has approximately two grams of fiber. If you bought an organic kiwi, wash and then eat the kiwi with the skin to maximize your fiber consumption.

Lentils

Waegelein says lentils are a solid high-fiber option because it's high in protein and adds a plant-based option for vegans and vegetarians.

"Lentils are an incredible nutrient source high in potassium, fiber and folate," says Fodor, adding that one cup of lentils packs 16 grams of dietary fiber.

"Lentils are inexpensive, easily accessible and simple to cook, making them a powerhouse nutrient dense food," she adds.

Avocados

Fodor shares that this green fruit (yes, it’s a fruit) is a great source of fiber, which surprises a lot of people because of its creamy consistency.

Avocados contain heart healthy unsaturated fats and vitamins B, C, E and K, she says, pointing out that one medium avocado contains 10 grams of dietary fiber.

Bonus: They are packed with carotenoids "which have been associated with a reduced risk of chronic disease," she adds.