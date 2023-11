National Sandwich Day is November 3. How well do you know facts about these sandwiches?

Test yourself on all things sandwich-related in this fun and engaging lifestyle quiz!

Try it here …

What ingredients are part of a classic Reuben sandwich? Corned beef, sauerkraut and Russian dressing

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing

Corned beef, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing

Corned beef, Pepper Jack cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing What ingredients are in a classic club sandwich? Ham, turkey, tomato, bacon, lettuce, cheese and mayonnaise

Ham, turkey, tomato, lettuce and American cheese

Ham, turkey, tomato, bacon, lettuce and mayonnaise

Ham, turkey, tomato, lettuce and cheddar cheese What ingredients are in a classic Cuban sandwich? Ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard

Ham, Swiss cheese and mustard

Ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard

Ham, roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard What ingredients are usually in a Philly cheesesteak sandwich? Steak and cheese

Steak, onions, garlic and cheese

Steak, onions, cheese and peppers

Steak, onions and cheese What ingredients does an Italian sub typically contain? Cured meats, lettuce, tomato, red onions, dressing and provolone cheese

Cured meats, lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese

Cured meats, lettuce, tomato, dressing and provolone cheese

Cured meats, lettuce, tomato, red onions, peppers, dressing and provolone cheese The world's largest sandwich in 2005 weighed how much? 2,350 lb

4,355 lb

5,440 lb

7,102 lb Americans eat over 300 million sandwiches daily — true or false? True

False What's the world record — achieved in 2019 — for the most sandwiches made in one hour? 5,128

15,998

31,353

57,662 When and where was the sandwich originally created? In 1762, in England

In 1776, in the United States

In 1780, in Italy

In 1802, in Switzerland The sandwich is named after John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, an 18th century English aristocrat — true or false? True

False The original PB&J sandwich was created in the United States and is meant to be served at room temperature — true or false? True

False The popular sealed, crustless sandwich typically filled with peanut butter and jelly is called what? Pizza Roll

Uncrustable

Calzone

Kid's Cuisine Which fast food chain recently released a Pimento cheese addition to their classic chicken sandwich? Popeye's

KFC

Chick-fil-A

Shake Shack When is National Hoagie Day celebrated? Oct. 31

January 18

March 11

May 5 Which fast food chain is best known for their foot-long sandwiches? Jersey Mike's

Subway

Quiznos

Jimmy John's



Mobile app users: Click here to get the quiz!



Have you tried our hot dog quiz? Try it here!

How about our fruit or vegetable quiz? Check it out!