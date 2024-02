Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Dining out when you're trying to be mindful of what you eat and how much you're consuming can sometimes be a challenge.

Excess sodium, hidden sugars and massive portion sizes prevail today — plus, social pressures to split appetizers and order dessert don’t help.

That said, you'll still want to have an enjoyable time out and a tasty, satisfying meal when eating at a restaurant.

SECRETS OF ORDERING WISELY AT A RESTAURANT WHILE DIETING: NUTRITION EXPERTS SHARE BEST TIPS

"Ultimately, any meal is healthy when it meets both your nutritional and emotional needs; balanced meals (meals that include carbohydrate, protein, fat and fiber) that you genuinely enjoy and are eaten to a comfortable fullness are healthy," said Amy Reynolds, a Virginia-based registered dietitian, founder and owner of Nutrition Therapy & Wellness Co.

Below, Reynolds and other registered dietitians share their suggestions on what meals you should order, and how you should order them, if you're headed out for Italian-American cuisine at Olive Garden.

Fox News Digital reached out to Olive Garden for comment.

HEALTHY EATING ON VACATION: HOW TO MANAGE DIET AND AVOID OVERINDULGENCE, ACCORDING TO EXPERTS

Pasta fagioli

Pass the pasta and beans, please.

This delectable soup is a go-to choice of Michelle Rauch, a registered dietitian nutritionist for The Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey.

"The Pasta Fagioli is one of the healthier menu items on the Olive Garden’s menu. With only 150 calories per serving, it is sure to fill you up as it is chock-full of white and red beans," said Rauch.

She said that including beans in your diet can aid in weight management, as they are low in calories and high in fiber, promoting feelings of satiety and reducing your overall calorie intake.

WHAT TO ORDER AT SONIC, ACCORDING TO DIETITIANS AND NUTRITIONISTS

"Beans are also a great source of plant-based protein and rich in vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, iron, folate, potassium and zinc," she said.

Grilled chicken margherita with breadsticks

The grilled chicken margherita at Olive Garden has inspired countless food bloggers to create copycat recipes so that folks can recreate the meal at home.

"This dish has everything you need from a meal if you include Olive Garden’s yummy breadsticks," said Reynolds.

She said the breadsticks provide carbohydrates, our body’s preferred fuel source; the chicken provides protein; the broccoli and tomatoes provide fiber; and the oil in which it’s cooked provides sources of fat.

WHAT TO ORDER AT CHICK-FIL-A, ACCORDING TO NUTRITION EXPERTS

Limit yourself to one or two breadsticks max, so you don’t go overboard with the carb-y goodness.

Shrimp or chicken scampi

This dish is a recommendation from Reynolds, who said shrimp or chicken scampi is another complete, balanced, healthy option at Olive Garden.

"Pasta provides carbohydrates, shrimp or chicken supplies protein, the vegetables give us fiber and sauce completes the meal with fat," she said.

Another smart tip: Consider boxing up half the portion as soon as it arrives.

WHAT YOU SHOULD ORDER AT WENDY'S, ACCORDING TO DIETITIANS

This will encourage portion control (chicken scampi is 1050 calories with 2470 mg of sodium, while the shrimp scampi clocks in at 490 with 1,120 mg of sodium if you're ordering the dinner portions).

Herb-grilled salmon

"A healthy and nutritious menu option as salmon is one of the only foods high in omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA," said Alex Evink, a Detroit-based registered dietitian and owner of the blog Moderately Messy RD.

"Research has shown consuming EPA/DHA by prioritizing fish twice-weekly may improve cardiovascular health and lower risk of chronic diseases as well as cognitive decline," she continued, highlighting that the salmon is served with broccoli, which is a good source of fiber and antioxidants.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ask your server to hold the garlic herb butter atop the salmon, or scrape some of it off before eating to save on excess calories and fat.

Any soup and salad (with or without breadsticks)

When in doubt, go for a soup and salad combo at Olive Garden.

"All of Olive Garden’s soups are nutritionally balanced on their own; they include protein (chicken, beans, beef and/or sausage) carbohydrate (dumplings, beans pasta, potatoes), fat (milk/cream, oil) and fiber (spinach, tomatoes, beans, kale)," said Reynolds, who recommends pairing the soup with salad for added nutrients and contrasting texture.

Go easy on the dressing or ask for it on the side.

This way, you can control how much you pour over your greens to keep things healthier.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for breadsticks: If enjoying one "enhances the experience for you, as it definitely does for me, I'd encourage you to have that as well; allowing ourselves to genuinely enjoy the foods we eat is vital to our well-being," Reynolds added.

Again, moderation is key, so try having one breadstick and then splitting a breadstick with a dining companion if you’re craving more.