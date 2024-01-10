Soup quiz! How well do you know the facts about the warm, comforting dish?

January is National Soup Month, deemed so in 1984 by Campbell's Soup Company.

This month, millions of Americans are likely to make and enjoy a nice warm bowl of their favorite soup — and there's certainly no lack of options.

With hundreds of different types of soup, see how well you know the fun facts about the dish in this quiz below.

Dig right in and test your knowledge of all things soup in this lifestyle quiz!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The flavor of which of these soups is often enhanced with the addition of a leftover ham bone?</h3> <ul> <li>Vegetable soup</li> <li>Beef burgundy </li> <li>Tomato soup</li> <li>Split pea soup with ham</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Chicken noodle soup may help alleviate some of the symptoms that come with a cold or flu — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>To make lobster bisque soup, a whole lobster is required — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Women are twice as likely to order soup for lunch than men, according to the AP — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Campbell Company, the first to invent condensed soup, introduced it to the world in which year?</h3> <ul> <li>1850</li> <li>1895</li> <li>1914</li> <li>2952</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The earliest archaeological evidence for soup consumption dates back to which time period?</h3> <ul> <li>6000 BC</li> <li>300 AD</li> <li>1000 AD</li> <li>1600 AD</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Italian wedding soup has nothing to do with actual weddings — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which type of soup is generally NOT known as a cold-comforting soup?</h3> <ul> <li>Cheddar ham soup</li> <li>Miso soup</li> <li>Chicken noodle soup</li> <li>Ginger carrot soup</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What type of soup was the first that Campbell's Soup Company produced in 1895?</h3> <ul> <li>Matzo ball soup</li> <li>Fennel carrot soup</li> <li>Split pea soup</li> <li>Beefsteak tomato soup</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A Matzo ball used in traditional Ashkenazi Jewish soup is typically made of which ingrdients?</h3> <ul> <li>Matzah meal, eggs, water, oil</li> <li>Matzah meal, milk, water</li> <li>Matzah meal, chicken, spices, milk</li> <li>Matzah meal and water</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The Guinness World Record holder for most expensive soup belongs to London's Kai Mayfair restaurant and includes shark's fin in the bowl — how much does it cost?</h3> <ul> <li>$129</li> <li>$190</li> <li>$229</li> <li>$305</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Roughly how many billions of bowls of soup do Americans consume each year?</h3> <ul> <li>2 billion</li> <li>8 billion</li> <li>10 billion </li> <li>40 billion</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Blowing on your soup spoon before you eat your soup is considered proper and acceptable etiquette — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these presidents is said to have enjoyed hamburger soup, made with ground beef, onions, garlic, carrots and celery?</h3> <ul> <li>Thomas Jefferson</li> <li>Harry Truman</li> <li>Jimmy Carter</li> <li>Ronald Reagan</li> </ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Pasta fagioli, an Italian soup, literally translates to "pasta and figs" — true or false?</h3> <ul> <li>True</li> <li>False</li> </ul></section>



