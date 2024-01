Soup quiz! How well do you know the facts about the warm, comforting dish?

January is National Soup Month, deemed so in 1984 by Campbell's Soup Company.

This month, millions of Americans are likely to make and enjoy a nice warm bowl of their favorite soup — and there's certainly no lack of options.

With hundreds of different types of soup, see how well you know the fun facts about the dish in this quiz below.

Dig right in and test your knowledge of all things soup in this lifestyle quiz!

The flavor of which of these soups is often enhanced with the addition of a leftover ham bone? Vegetable soup

Beef burgundy

Tomato soup

Split pea soup with ham Chicken noodle soup may help alleviate some of the symptoms that come with a cold or flu — true or false? True

False To make lobster bisque soup, a whole lobster is required — true or false? True

False Women are twice as likely to order soup for lunch than men, according to the AP — true or false? True

False The Campbell Company, the first to invent condensed soup, introduced it to the world in which year? 1850

1895

1914

2952 The earliest archaeological evidence for soup consumption dates back to which time period? 6000 BC

300 AD

1000 AD

1600 AD Italian wedding soup has nothing to do with actual weddings — true or false? True

False Which type of soup is generally NOT known as a cold-comforting soup? Cheddar ham soup

Miso soup

Chicken noodle soup

Ginger carrot soup What type of soup was the first that Campbell's Soup Company produced in 1895? Matzo ball soup

Fennel carrot soup

Split pea soup

Beefsteak tomato soup A Matzo ball used in traditional Ashkenazi Jewish soup is typically made of which ingrdients? Matzah meal, eggs, water, oil

Matzah meal, milk, water

Matzah meal, chicken, spices, milk

Matzah meal and water The Guinness World Record holder for most expensive soup belongs to London's Kai Mayfair restaurant and includes shark's fin in the bowl — how much does it cost? $129

$190

$229

$305 Roughly how many billions of bowls of soup do Americans consume each year? 2 billion

8 billion

10 billion

40 billion Blowing on your soup spoon before you eat your soup is considered proper and acceptable etiquette — true or false? True

False Which of these presidents is said to have enjoyed hamburger soup, made with ground beef, onions, garlic, carrots and celery? Thomas Jefferson

Harry Truman

Jimmy Carter

Ronald Reagan Pasta fagioli, an Italian soup, literally translates to "pasta and figs" — true or false? True

False



