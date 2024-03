Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

This week, Fox News Digital drew readers to an array of Lifestyle stories including odd news, viral moments, delicious food, faith and more.

Fun quizzes and crosswords are available to dive into as well.

Grab a cup of joe, soak up these headlines — and check out other trending content at www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

WEEKEND READ: GATOR CHARGES AT FLORIDA COUPLE IN FRIGHTENING VIDEO, PLUS LIFESTYLE HEADLINES TO CATCH UP ON

Odd & viral

Two zookeepers found themselves in a frightening situation as they encountered a silverback gorilla in a World of Primates exhibit at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas. See the TikTok video that's being viewed by millions. Click here to get the story.

A Kansas couple officially "fueled" their love as they were wed in a gas station bathroom, saying "I do" in the loo. Click here to get the story.

Faith & values

The liturgical season of Lent is a time for growth in four specific areas, said Pastor Wendell Vinson of Canyon Hills Church in Bakersfield, California. He revealed the gifts of faith. Click here to get the story.

A new book, "Different by Design" by Monica Mangiacapra of Texas, was inspired by the surprise diagnosis of Down syndrome when her youngest son was born. Click here to get the story.

Family & human interest

A Tennessee mom and active military member received a major surprise at her college graduation when her son, who is on deployment, appeared on the big screen with a personal message. Click here to get the story.

Jerrie Badger, a 102-year-old woman from Georgia who served in the civilian pilots unit known as WASP, recently recounted her experience serving during World War II — something her family disputed at the time. Click here to get the story.

Food & drink

One American city is known as Cereal City USA. It's the birthplace of the Kellogg's and Post breakfast cereal companies and an ideal family travel destination. Click here to get the story.

The world's best coffee is grown on small family farms in Hawaii, according to many coffee enthusiasts. Abby Munoz of Monarch Coffee on the Big Island shared insight with Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

Pets

A pig named Kevin Bacon surprised a Wisconsin family when he appeared on their security camera, then ate a bunch of their snacks. Click here to get the story.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A dog owner who is a huge "Harry Potter" fan trained her pup, named Dobby, to respond to 17 commands based on spells from the popular fantasy series. Click here to get the story.

Lifestyle books

A bestselling new book is shining a light on the fascinating post-presidential lives of America's commanders-in-chief.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jared Cohen, author of "Life After Power: Seven Presidents and Their Search for Purpose Beyond the White House," discussed America's worst presidents, and why, in an exclusive excerpt and video with Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.