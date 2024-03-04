Kentucky couple exchanges wedding vows in a gas station bathroom: 'Definitely going to be different'

Some people may go to a church or chapel to get married — but one couple decided to head to a local gas station bathroom for their nuptials.

Logen Abney and Tiana Alistock said "I do" inside the men's bathroom at a local HOP Shops location in Verona, Kentucky, on Valentine's Day.

Alistock is an employee at the location.

BRIDAL HAUL: WOMAN ARRIVES FOR HER WEDDING ON THE BACK OF A TRACTOR, 'LAUGHED THE WHOLE WAY'

"I wanted something a little different," she told FOX Carolina.

"Didn’t want to just get married in a typical chapel, or you know, go to the church. I wanted something fun to tell my kids. Something fun. A good experience."

Alistock started brainstorming and decided the perfect place to get married was the disco-centric bathroom after sharing the idea with her boss, the news organization reported.

HOP Shops are known for their out-of-the-ordinary bathrooms that include a colorful light display at the press of a button.

SAVE MONEY ON YOUR WEDDING WITH THIS DIY GUIDE

"We decided to get married in the disco bathroom unexpectedly. It started off as a joke between me and one of my bosses, kind of a, ‘Well, why not?’ situation that took off in ways I couldn’t even explain," Alistock told Fox News Digital.

"Once it was set in stone, I was more than excited to finally marry him and have such a unique one-of-a-kind wedding venue choice!"

HOP Shops produced a media release about the festive nuptials at one of its locations.

STRANDED ATOP THE EIFFEL TOWER, MAN PROPOSES TO HIS GIRLFRIEND: 'THIS IS THE MOMENT'

"The ambiance was nothing short of magical. Vibrant colors adorned the venue, complemented by the mesmerizing reflections from glittering disco balls hanging from the ceiling," HOP Shops said in a recent press release.

"As the pulsating beat filled the air, anticipation mounted for the arrival of the bride and groom."

The bride made her own aisle in the gas station leading to the ceremony space, notably reserved with a sign saying, "Disco bathroom wedding in session. Sorry if any inconvenience. Free fountain pop on us!!"

Alistock and Abney entered into the men's restroom in their wedding attire, surrounded by friends and family who were overflowing into the hallway.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While the bathroom might seem like an unconventional location, the Kentucky bride-to-be and her fiancé were not afraid to do something unique.

"I was like, well, it's definitely going to be kind of different, but kind of cool, too, because like I said, 'I ain't never been in a gas station bathroom where you can push a button and disco lights come on,'" Logen told FOX Carolina after discussing the idea with Alistock.

"By embracing the unconventional, they set an example for couples everywhere to celebrate love in their own unique way, free from societal norms and expectations," HOP Shops shared online.

Instead of ending vows with "You may kiss the bride," the two pressed the big red button that initiated the disco scene and played "Forever and Ever, Amen" by Randy Travis, FOX Carolina also reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The unusual location of the wedding led to mixed reviews from outsiders — but the happy couple does not have any regrets and are enjoying the beginning of their married life.

"Married life has been amazing. We absolutely love each other and nothing can ever change that," Alistock told Fox News Digital.

"When you know, you just know — and we knew instantly that we were each other's person."

Fox News Digital reached out to the HOP Shops location for further comment.