Shocking video shows zookeepers attempting to escape gorilla enclosure at Texas zoo

Two zookeepers found themselves in a frightening situation as they encountered a silverback gorilla in a World of Primates exhibit at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas.

In a now-viral moment garnering 14 million views, the gorilla, who is named Elmo, was captured on video as he appeared to aggressively charge towards one zookeeper.

The zookeeper is seen running before reaching for a door and using a two-way radio to call for help. The ape then crashes into a bucket of food and pauses to watch the zookeeper who is standing in the doorway.

TEXAS ZOO WELCOMES THIRD GORILLA IN 115 YEARS AFTER DOCTORS PERFORM EMERGENCY DELIVERY: 'AN HONOR'

A man named Ben, who told Fox News Digital that he was the "responding security officer," shared the startling moment on his TikTok page under the handle, @ben306069.

The video also shows a second zookeeper who was unable to escape until Elmo moved into an area that was far enough away from the enclosure's exit.

FORT WORTH ZOO WELCOMES 'SURPRISE' LION CUB: 'WE’VE BEEN KEEPING A SECRET'

The employee kept watching the movements of the gorilla and remained still after setting something down on the ground.

After Elmo fled into the corner of the enclosure, the second zookeeper escaped.

A woman and a man can be heard praying for the zookeepers as the workers try to safely escape the area.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"God help her. God help her. God help her," a woman can be heard saying in the background of the TikTok video.

"Please protect her," a man said.

As the second zookeeper escapes, one of the bystanders can be heard saying, "Thank you, Lord."

The comments on the video are filled with TikTok users responding to the prayers being heard in the background.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Based on the video, it appears the zookeepers were able to escape the situation safely.

Elmo the silverback gorilla turned 34 years old on March 5, based on a Facebook post shared by the Gorilla Species Survival Plan (SSP) – an Ohio-based nonprofit. Elmo was born at the Buffalo Zoo, which is located in Buffalo, New York.

The Fort Worth Zoo has not yet released a statement about the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Fort Worth Zoo for comment.