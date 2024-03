Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A super fan of the Harry Potter character and the popular series has taken her obsession to a new level by teaching commands to her pup in the form of wizarding spells.

Audriana Li, 33, of Toronto, Canada, has been training her labradoodle, Dobby, to respond to spells.

Li said she's always been a big fan of the "Harry Potter" movies, and decided to teach some spells to her dog as training commands, as SWNS reported.

"I thought I could be creative and match some spells to other commands," she said.

She added, "It’s no different than training a dog with regular commands, really."

Li said her three-year-old dog is "very food motivated" — which makes it easy for her to teach him new commands.

With 17 spells under his belt, Dobby will lie down when Li says "stupefy," stay when Li says "immobulus," come to her when Li says "accio" — and jump up when she says "ascendio."

Dobby can also perform tricks with certain "spells."

These include playing dead, spinning, standing up on his back legs, drinking water, walking backwards, jumping over an object, sitting pretty — and catching a ball.

Li said she and her wizard pup are a duo, saying they both must have a little magic within.

"My other [command for him] is, ‘Go to Azkaban’ — which is his cage, and not technically a spell," she said.

"But it’s so funny [that] we can send him to ‘prison’ and he’s happy to do it," she joked.

Li said her love of the Harry Potter character is really what sparked her ideas and that Dobby was the perfect companion.

"When I scream, ‘Accio, Dobby’ at the park, I get some strange looks — but we always get people coming up to us and speaking about Harry Potter," she said.

She also told SWNS that teaching Dobby to play dead was funny because he wanted to make sure he was following her command correctly — and had a memorable reaction to it.

"Somewhere along the line, he got used to sticking his legs out and looking at you, questioning if he’s doing it right," Li said.

She added, "Then, his tail continued wagging as if he’s excited to be ‘dead,’ so it’s a very funny visual."

The wizardly duo has an Instagram account, where Li posts pictures and videos of Dobby’s command progress. The account has over 42,000 followers as of now.

