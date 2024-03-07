Pig named 'Kevin Bacon' goes on the run, amuses Wisconsin town

A large pig named Kevin Bacon got loose last week – then went on quite a food-fueled adventure back to his home.

Jake Molgaard, 40, and his family live in Brighton, Wisconsin, located in Kenosha County. They do not own pigs, so they had quite a shock when they spotted the 450-pound Kevin Bacon on their security camera.

"My wife spotted an unusual-shaped figure on our driveway camera walking along our garage," Molgaard told the Associated Press, adding that the pig "ended up coming right up to our back door."

Ever the gracious host, his wife began feeding their surprise guest "right away," said Molgaard.

"That’s what she does with every animal that comes to our backyard," he said.

Kevin Bacon enjoyed a feast of apples, rice cakes, tomatoes and carrots, the Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, the Molgaards began to try to figure out where their visitor had escaped from and how to get him back home.

They not have to look long or far.

Molgaard called a friend of his to see if he knew anything about the large pig that had wandered into his yard.

While the pig did not belong to his friend, the friend knew who owned Kevin Bacon — and put the two of them in touch.

Kevin Bacon's owner was not at home at the time but asked if the Molgaards could perhaps "lure" him back to his pen, said the Associated Press.

This could be done with some of Kevin Bacon's favorite foods – cookies, marshmallows and other sweet treats, said his owner.

Kevin Bacon, apparently, has quite the sweet tooth.

The Molgaards – Jake, his wife, and their 16-year-old daughter – acquired some of Kevin Bacon's favorite foods, then began marching him back to his home, said the Associated Press.

Deputies from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department escorted them for part of their mile-long trek to Kevin's home, the AP said.

On its Facebook page, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department had a little fun with the rather unusual call for assistance.

"Someone yell Pig!? 2nd Shift Deputies last night sure heard it," the department wrote on March 4.

"Deputies responded to help this 450lb pig back onto their property safely and not so quickly," the department also wrote. The deputy who arrived to help escort Kevin Bacon back home took a picture with him.

"The owner says he’s a gentle giant."

"As you can tell by the smile [on] the deputy's face, he was thrilled to meet a new friend and handle a ‘typical county call,’ as our city friends would say," the department also wrote.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kevin Bacon was none too keen to return quickly to his pen. Every so often he would stop walking, and the Molgaards' daughter would have to jump on his back to encourage him to keep moving.

In total, Kevin Bacon's journey took two-and-a-half hours — and many, many cookies.

"He is a massive creature, but the owner says he’s a gentle giant," Molgaard said to the Associated Press.

And while he is no longer at the Molgaards' door, the family seemingly has not forgotten about its new friend.

"We have been over there every day giving him a dozen donuts," said Molgaard.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department also took a shine to Kevin Bacon.

When asked for a comment, a representative from the department told Fox News Digital that the group was "still waiting to hear back from Kevin on the job offer he received that night."

This is the second time in a matter of months that a pig named Kevin Bacon has caused a stir.

In Nov. 2023, a pig in Pennsylvania named Kevin Bacon became a local celebrity of sorts after he spent two weeks on the lam.

The actor Kevin Bacon even appealed online to raise awareness of his missing namesake.

The Pennsylvania Kevin Bacon got nervous and ran away from his home after he was adopted by his new owner, she told Fox News Digital at the time.

He was eventually captured safely after eating a drugged pastry.

