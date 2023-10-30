Fox Corporation, U.S.VETS renew 'Make Camo Your Cause' campaign dedicated to ending veteran homelessness

Fox News Channel viewers can expect to see a lot of camouflage from Wednesday through Veterans Day on November 11.

FOX Corporation is partnering with U.S.VETS for the "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign for the third straight year to help end veteran homelessness.

The "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign is dedicated to ending veteran homelessness in the United States because "veterans" and "homelessness" should never be uttered in the same sentence. The campaign aims to bring visibility and awareness to the tragic issue in the United States while transforming what it means to wear camo here at home.

Fox News Channel hosts and anchors will be wearing camo to show appreciation and gratitude for veterans and their military service, while also raising awareness and funds to propel U.S.VETS' mission. Viewers can pick up Fox News-branded camo gear in the online store and wear it proudly on Veterans Day to show that you honor U.S. veterans.

Viewers can make camo their cause by heading to honor.usvets.org/foxforward to shop or donate, because veterans deserve to live with dignity and independence -- not on the streets.

The "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign offers a variety of camouflage products, including hats, T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, tumblers, lapel pins, ties and more designed to create awareness for the U.S.VETS Mission. Every purchase supports the successful transition of military veterans and their families through the provision of housing, counseling, career development and comprehensive support.

"Make Camo Your Cause" will also be promoted with on-screen graphics, as well as on Fox News’ social media platforms and on Fox News Digital. Viewers are encouraged to use the #HONORUSVETS hashtag to help promote the campaign on social media.

The "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign named Ismael "Ray" Tarazon, a U.S. Army veteran, as the campaign’s veteran ambassador to share his personal journey.

"U.S.VETS is making real progress to house veterans experiencing homelessness and providing them the wraparound services, such as mental health support and career programs that help them find jobs, so they can look forward to a stable, fulfilling future," President and CEP Steve Peck, who served as a Marine officer in Vietnam, said.

"Ray is a shining example of what success looks like at U.S.VETS and how, given the right assistance, a veteran can thrive," Peck added.

Tarazon served six years in the U.S. Army before he was wrongfully imprisoned for 35 years. He now receives comprehensive support from U.S.VETS and is living independently, with employment, and in permanent housing. His heart-wrenching story will be detailed in a short documentary and national commercial.

U.S.VETS, which was founded in 1993, is now the largest nonprofit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on. It provides housing, mental health and career programs, in addition to supportive services for veterans to rebuild and thrive.

A portion of all proceeds for Fox News-branded "Make Camo Your Cause" merchandise goes to U.S.VETS.

