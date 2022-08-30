Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pets
Published

NYC animal shelter and Moxy hotel throw dog adoption event with puppies and hot dogs

Animal Haven's basset hound-lab mix puppies greeted Moxy East Village guests

Angelica Stabile
By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
NYC animal shelter, Moxy hotel put on adorable dog adoption event Video

NYC animal shelter, Moxy hotel put on adorable dog adoption event

Animal Haven and Moxy East Village celebrated National Dog Day with adoptable puppies and Hebrew National hot dogs.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Here's an engaging combo: puppy dogs and hot dogs.

New York City-based animal rescue Animal Haven, along with the Manhattan-based hotel Moxy East Village, combined the two in a National Dog Day celebration on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The event welcomed adoptable puppies into the hotel for guests and New Yorkers to snuggle up with — all while visitors had the opportunity to enjoy a free Hebrew National hot dog.

ARMY SOLDIER AIMS TO RESCUE DESPERATE DOG THAT SNUCK ONTO OVERSEAS BASE: ‘HE DESERVES TO COME HOME’

Moxy Hotels marketing director Julia Pandolfo summed up the event as "meet and greet and eat" in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"Who doesn’t love meeting and greeting puppies?" she asked. "You also can’t go wrong with a Hebrew National."

An Animal Haven volunteer holds up basset hound-lab puppy Boone in front of a hot dog cart at a National Dog Day event in New York City.

An Animal Haven volunteer holds up basset hound-lab puppy Boone in front of a hot dog cart at a National Dog Day event in New York City. (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

Animal Haven volunteers brought in three basset hound-lab mix puppies by the names of Blaze, Boone and Beckett.

The 4-month-old puppies scoped out the scene and greeted guests with excitement and sloppy kisses on the back patio of the Moxy, wagging their tails as they accepted attention from people. 

Two basset hound-lab mix puppies greet guests at an adoption event in New York City on Aug. 26, 2022.

Two basset hound-lab mix puppies greet guests at an adoption event in New York City on Aug. 26, 2022. (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

Those interested in adopting any of the three dogs were prompted to inquire on Animal Haven’s website.

Pandolfo said that in addition to the puppy dog-hot dog duo being "a lot of fun," the crowd interactions at the event also represented a measure of success.

NATIONAL DOG DAY 2022: 10 FUN FACTS ABOUT OUR FURRY FRIENDS 

"It’s really great to see all the hotel guests here and people who’ve come locally — some people who are looking for dogs themselves," she said. "And other people who just want some cuddles."

Basset hound-lab mix puppies Boone and Beckett check each other out at a Moxy East Village event on Aug. 26, 2022 in New York City.

Basset hound-lab mix puppies Boone and Beckett check each other out at a Moxy East Village event on Aug. 26, 2022 in New York City. (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

The director said she’s personally in the market for a dog, too.

DOG QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW YOUR FACTS ABOUT CANINES?

"I am a huge dog person," she said. "Adopt, don’t shop!"

Representatives from the New York City-based CBD dog treat company Happy Hounds also attended the event, giving out information and samples. Small business founder Rianna Young told Fox News Digital that separation anxiety is "huge" for pets and their owners, so calming, anti-inflammatory substances can make an "immense" difference in overall health, she said.

Blaze, a four-month old puppy that is up for adoption, makes an appearance at a National Dog Day event in New York City on Aug. 26, 2022.

Blaze, a four-month old puppy that is up for adoption, makes an appearance at a National Dog Day event in New York City on Aug. 26, 2022. (Angelica Stabile/Fox News Digital)

Moxy East Village has a goal of planning additional "exciting" events for hotel guests as well as New York City locals, according to Pandolfo.

"Moxy East Village is right in the heart of the East Village and there are a ton of people who live in this area," she said. 

"And we want to be a place where everyone can come and meet dogs or come to a comedy show or come to our rooftop."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moxy has three hotel locations in New York City — Times Square, Chelsea and the East Village — as well as a Lower East Side location in the works.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital. Follow her on Twitter at @atstabile.