NYC animal shelter and Moxy hotel throw dog adoption event with puppies and hot dogs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Here's an engaging combo: puppy dogs and hot dogs.

New York City-based animal rescue Animal Haven, along with the Manhattan-based hotel Moxy East Village, combined the two in a National Dog Day celebration on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The event welcomed adoptable puppies into the hotel for guests and New Yorkers to snuggle up with — all while visitors had the opportunity to enjoy a free Hebrew National hot dog.

ARMY SOLDIER AIMS TO RESCUE DESPERATE DOG THAT SNUCK ONTO OVERSEAS BASE: ‘HE DESERVES TO COME HOME’

Moxy Hotels marketing director Julia Pandolfo summed up the event as "meet and greet and eat" in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"Who doesn’t love meeting and greeting puppies?" she asked. "You also can’t go wrong with a Hebrew National."

Animal Haven volunteers brought in three basset hound-lab mix puppies by the names of Blaze, Boone and Beckett.

The 4-month-old puppies scoped out the scene and greeted guests with excitement and sloppy kisses on the back patio of the Moxy, wagging their tails as they accepted attention from people.

Those interested in adopting any of the three dogs were prompted to inquire on Animal Haven’s website.

Pandolfo said that in addition to the puppy dog-hot dog duo being "a lot of fun," the crowd interactions at the event also represented a measure of success.

NATIONAL DOG DAY 2022: 10 FUN FACTS ABOUT OUR FURRY FRIENDS

"It’s really great to see all the hotel guests here and people who’ve come locally — some people who are looking for dogs themselves," she said. "And other people who just want some cuddles."

The director said she’s personally in the market for a dog, too.

DOG QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW YOUR FACTS ABOUT CANINES?

"I am a huge dog person," she said. "Adopt, don’t shop!"

Representatives from the New York City-based CBD dog treat company Happy Hounds also attended the event, giving out information and samples. Small business founder Rianna Young told Fox News Digital that separation anxiety is "huge" for pets and their owners, so calming, anti-inflammatory substances can make an "immense" difference in overall health, she said.

Moxy East Village has a goal of planning additional "exciting" events for hotel guests as well as New York City locals, according to Pandolfo.

"Moxy East Village is right in the heart of the East Village and there are a ton of people who live in this area," she said.

"And we want to be a place where everyone can come and meet dogs or come to a comedy show or come to our rooftop."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moxy has three hotel locations in New York City — Times Square, Chelsea and the East Village — as well as a Lower East Side location in the works.