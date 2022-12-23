Five-year-old pit bull in Charlotte has one Christmas wish: ‘A forever home for the holidays’

A pit bull in Charlotte, North Carolina, described as "loyal, loving and smart" needs the gift of a home this holiday season.

Five-year-old Sage is currently up for adoption at Charlotte-Mecklenberg Animal Care & Control.

Sage has been in the shelter’s care since April 2022 while moving in and out of short-terms and long-term foster care.

"All Sage really wants (and deserves) is a forever home for the holidays," Melissa Knicely, CMPD Animal Care & Control's communications and outreach manager, shared with Fox News Digital.

Knicely considered Sage a "wonderful bundle of joy" who has definitely earned a spot on Santa’s "nice list" this year.

Even though her breed is pit bull, Knicely said she can easily be listed as a "snuggle bug."

She’s described as an "adventure seeker," as well as "loving, loyal, smart, funny, gentle, affectionate, sweet, calm and curious."

Sage loves taking car rides and will occasionally fall asleep on the drive, Fox News Digital is told.

"She minds her manners, is leash-trained, house-trained and crate trained, and is treat-motivated," Knicely said.

"However, we must divulge that she does snore — earbuds are included with her adoption."

"However, we must divulge that she does snore — earbuds are included with her adoption."

Sage is friendly to some dogs, although she would prefer being the only pup in the house.

Anyone interested in adopting Sage can email animals@cmpd.org or call 704-336-7600.

Charlotte-Mecklenberg Animal Services is currently at capacity.

There are 219 animals being cared for in the shelter and 147 in foster care.

Even though it is not a kill shelter, the local government-funded municipal facility has been threatened with having to use euthanasia if its spaces for animals continue to be overrun.

Knicely stressed that the shelter "desperately needs adopters who are willing to foster to help."

"When we get to capacity and there are no more cages available, which has happened, then we have to make very difficult euthanasia decisions on animals that have moderate behavior issues or escalating behavior issues and there is no one willing to adopt, foster or transfer that animal to a rescue group," she said.

If the kennels were not full, more time could be spent working with behavior modification, added Knicely.

"But if a dog has been here for 30-60 days and has escalating behavior [issues], and we have to open kennels and we have 12 dogs on vans waiting to come in, then it becomes the burden on staff to make a decision," she said.

Although the community has recently stepped up to help avoid harsh decisions like this, Knicely said the "constant worry" of stray dogs coming into an already-full kennel feels like a "new normal."

