Houston cat without a home is hoping to be scooped up by a loving family for the holidays

A tiny tuxedo kitten in Texas is ready to go home for the holidays.

Four-month-old Ophelia is currently available for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Houston.

Ophelia was originally rescued by Sugar Land Animal Shelter in Sugar Land, Texas.

Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital that Ophelia is stealing people’s hearts "left and right."

The group mentioned the cat's notable markings on her black-and-white fur that give the appearance of the "cutest" white mustache.

"She is a very sweet girl and loves to play with her kitty friends," the shelter said.

"She also enjoys her squeeze-up treats, too!"

While pets are always an exciting gift to receive during the holidays, Best Friends Animal Society is encouraging animal lovers to choose adoption.

In a press release, Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle explained that adopting instead of shopping this season can help divert money away from the "inhumane puppy mill industry that churns out millions of puppies annually."

"Not everyone considers this, but where gifted pets come from can either help or hurt efforts to end the killing of pets in shelters," Castle said.

"I encourage everyone to adopt rather than buy a pet from a breeder, pet store or online retailer," she also said.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters, the group says on its website. It works with shelters, rescue groups and members nationwide.

Anyone who may be interested in adopting Ophelia can email the group at houstonadoption@bestfriends.org or call (832) 342-9411.

