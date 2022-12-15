New York bans the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at retail pet stores

That doggy in the window is no longer for sale.

On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that bans the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at retail pet stores.

The governor’s office said the law aims to end the "puppy-mill-to-pet-store pipeline" and prevent animal abuse from breeders.

The law won’t take effect until 2024.

It will also allow pet stores to charge shelters rent to use their space for adoptions.

Pet stores will be encouraged to host adoption services in partnership with shelters and rescue organizations to "help connect New Yorkers with animals in need of a home."

"Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment," Gov. Hochul said in a statement.

"I'm proud to sign this legislation, which will make meaningful steps to cut down on harsh treatment and protect the welfare of animals across the state."

The governor’s office said in a statement that animals sold from large-scale breeders lack proper health care, food and socialization, which can cost families thousands of dollars in vet bills.

"Today is a great day for our four-legged friends and a big step forward in our fight against abusive and inhumane puppy mills," Michael Gianaris, a Democratic state senator, said in a statement.

"My thanks to Gov. Hochul for standing up for the voiceless loving animals who are members of our families and deserve the respect we've shown them today."

Assembly member Linda B. Rosenthal projected her hope that "New York’s role as a leader in preventing cruelty to animals will inspire other states to follow suit."

"And that is something the governor and all of us can be proud to have accomplished," she wrote.

The new law will not affect at-home breeders who sell animals born and raised on their property, The Associated Press noted.

Pet shops have argued that the law will do nothing to shut down out-of-state breeders or increase their standards of care, the AP also reported — and said it would result in the closures of the dozens of pet stores remaining in New York.

California enacted a similar law in 2017, becoming the first state to ban such sales.

While that law requires pet stores to work with animal shelters or rescue operations — as New York will be doing now — it does not regulate sales by private breeders.

Four other states — Washington, Maine, Maryland and Illinois — also ban such sales of dogs, cats and rabbits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.