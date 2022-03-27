Dog that knows 40 commands gets job at Florida children's hospital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 2-year-old dog named Parks has been tasked with providing emotional support and physical aid at a children’s hospital in Florida.

The Labrador retriever recently joined the child life team at the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Florida.

There, he can practice more than 40 commands, including pulling toy wagons, pushing drawers and retrieving items, the hospital said.

SHELTER DOG TURNED K-9 HERO INSPIRES NETFLIX MOVIE

Parks received his facility dog training from Canine Companions, a nonprofit that connects people and organizations to service dogs.

The talented pup has been paired with Kimberly Burbage, a child life specialist at the hospital.

He’ll spend his free time with Burbage when he’s not working Monday through Friday.

DEAF SHEEPDOG LEARNS SIGN LANGUAGE TO ROUND UP SHEEP

"I have been interested in creating this program at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer for several years and am excited to be able to incorporate Parks into the hospital journey of our patients and families," Burbage said in a statement.

"I’m so grateful for the opportunity to partner with Parks in bringing some great therapeutic benefit and normalcy to the patients."

"Parks and I were matched together by Canine Companions and, even though we’ve only been working together for a month, I can already see the impact he is making with our children and adolescents," she continued.

5 PUPPY TRAINING TIPS NO ONE EVER TELLS YOU

"I’m so grateful for the opportunity to partner with Parks in bringing some great therapeutic benefit and normalcy to the patients here at the hospital."

In a press release, the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer organization said Parks provides emotional support and serves as a motivator for patients and families who are struggling with illnesses or diagnoses.

BILLBOARD ADVERTISES ELDERLY DOG WHO'S BEEN IN SHELTER FOR 2 YEARS

Canine Companions reports that it costs about $50,000 to train a facility dog.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

PetSmart Charities awarded a grant to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer in 2020 to cover the cost of Parks’ training.