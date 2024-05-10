Expand / Collapse search
Food-Drink

Trending headlines: Mother's Day calls for family, food and best life advice for everyone

Check out the latest in Lifestyle from the week — here are trending stories you won't want to miss

By Nicole Pelletiere Fox News
Published
close
Mother’s Day gifts that support a good cause Video

Mother’s Day gifts that support a good cause

Guiding Star Project President Lisa Canning details her company’s partnership with Heritage Gear to raise money for single moms.

Lifestyle headlines from this week include stories focused on the best life advice from real mothers, trending recipes, exciting travel — plus faith, fun and much more.

Regular quizzes, crosswords and other games are always available to dive into as well.

(Fox News Digital publishes a variety of new games every morning, including a Daily Crossword.)

Grab your coffee or tea, lean back — and soak up these and other trending Lifestyle articles

There's plenty for everybody!

Churro French toast, mother daughter chatting, ham and egg omelet

This weekend is all about celebrating Mom and the other mother figures who light up our lives. Read on for everything from tasty recipes to make for breakfast or brunch to a roundup of the best life advice given by real moms. (Chef Robert Irvine/iStock/Angela at Bake It With Love )

Good eats for the whole family

Whether you're making breakfast in bed for Mom or preparing brunch for the whole family, consider making churro French toast. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shared this special Mother's Day breakfast recipe with Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

An "impressive" omelet roll with ham and cheese not only looks fancy, it’s easy to make just in time to spoil your lovely mom this Mother's Day 2024. Click here to get the story.

Fresh and fun pancakes feature lemons, blueberries and poppy seeds. It's another tasty Mother's Day breakfast option shared by a standout chef. Click here to get the story.

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine of "Restaurant Impossible" fame shared Mother's Day recipes with Fox News Digital ahead of the holiday celebrations. (Paul Sirochman Photography/iStock)

True-life advice and inspiration

A Florida mom-to-be received the surprise of her life from her own mother in a stunning "Godwink" moment. Click here to get the story.

A legal editor tells Fox News' Dana Perino about the best career tip worth giving and receiving — and the one insight she wishes someone shared with her earlier. Click here to get the story. 

In honor of Mother's Day, Fox News Digital gathered smart, heartfelt advice from the women who have guided us through life. Read these superb one-liners from real moms. Click here to get the story.

mother's day advice split

"Be brave." "Keep your eye on the prize." "Eat your vegetables." "You heard me the first time." These and other bits of life wisdom come from real moms for this weekend and all year long.  (iStock)

Delicious classics to dig into

Rhubarb explodes across rural America in May. The rare perennial plant is a vegetable that's treated more like a fruit, and its harvest is celebrated nationwide. Click here to get the story. 

A comforting and creamy tortellini dish with Italian sausage can be made in 30 minutes. Try this recipe from a Nebraska rancher's wife who says it's relished by her family. Click here to get the story. 

creamy-tortellini-split

A Nebraska blogger is revealing her family's favorite creamy tortellini recipe that takes 30 minutes to make. Consider trying it soon! (Mary Woita/Boots & Hooves Homestead)

Top travel ideas to explore

Reims, France, is one of the world's most compelling tourist destinations. It's the largest city in Champagne and home to French Christianity, kings — and a significant WII victory. Click here to get the story. 

The last episode of "Friends" aired on May 6, 2004, yet the appeal of the show is evident 20 years later in the popularity of five New York City tourist attractions. Click here to get the story. 

Friends stars cuddle in bed for sitcom promo photos

Matthew Perry (third from right) starred alongside Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in "Friends." (Hulton Archive)

Wild adventures in the great outdoors

An angler from Indiana has made history after breaking a 43-year-old fishing record with a large yellow perch he caught in Lake Michigan. Click here to get the story.

An infrequent botanical event is about to take place at Como Park Conservatory in Minnesota, but the news stinks — literally. A corpse flower, nicknamed "Horace" by Como officials, will have its first bloom since arriving in 2019 at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory in St. Paul. Click here to get the story. 

After pulling in a monster-sized, 101-pound blue catfish from the Ohio River, teen Jaylynn Parker's state fishing record has officially been certified. Click here to get the story. 

Parker-record-catfish-split

Teen Jaylynn Parker has officially set the record in Ohio after catching a blue catfish of more than 101 pounds on April 7 on Twelve Mile Creek, a tributary of the Ohio River.  (Kristen Parker)

Amazing innovations

A woman quit college and took up sewing — and is now running her own small business stitching clever and original handmade designs. Click here to get the story. 

Walter Diemer, a 23-year-old accountant for Fleer Co. of Philadelphia, invented bubble gum in 1928. The secret formula had defied the best food scientists for decades. Click here to get the story.

Bubble gum thumb split

Bubblegum has provided joy to millions around the world since his first batch sold out on Dec. 26, 1928. At right, Ty France of the Seattle Mariners gives Julio Rodriguez a Dubble Bubble shower after his game-winning walk-off single against the Boston Red Sox, March 30, 2024, in Seattle, Washington. (iStock; Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Very viral videos

The Oakland Zoo tested the problem-solving skills of Harley the hyena by challenging her to get hold of a mid-sized watermelon floating in a tub of water. Click here to see the video.

An Asian elephant named Baylor has arrived at the Denver Zoo in Colorado. The 14-year-old animal moved from the Houston Zoo in Texas to support efforts to protect the endangered species. See his warm welcome! Click here to see the video.

Pets, friends — and surprises

A dog mom is attracting attention after she spent $900 to take her pup on a month-long European vacation across Italy. Click here to get the story.

A man in Massachusetts won a lottery prize on a day that holds very special significance for him. Click here to get the story.

A New York woman has gone viral on TikTok after printing 500 business cards to help a friend find a date. Click here to get the story.

Girl and New York skyline

A woman took her friend's dating life into her own hands by printing 500 business cards to hand out to eligible men. (SWNS/iStock)

Faith & values

Nearly 1,400 Virginia middle school students took some time to be with other faith-minded students just like themselves — and to be inspired by words of strength and hope. Click here to get the story.

Fr. Kyle Doustou of Maine shared reflections on Acts 1:9: "And when he had said this, as they were looking on, he was lifted up, and a cloud took him out of their sight." Click here to get the story.

depiction of the Ascension split with a picture of Fr. Doustou

Fr. Kyle Doustou of Maine recounted his initial fear just before beginning seminary far from home — noting that Jesus' disciples likely felt similarly as they saw their friend ascend into heaven and leave them on Earth. (iStock/Courtesy Fr. Kyle Doustou)

