Deliciously cheesy omelet roll with ham is perfect for Mother's Day brunch

If you still have no idea what to make for Mother's Day brunch, consider this omelet roll that can be personalized to please many a palate.

"Omelets are one of my favorite weekend treats for a special breakfast or brunch," said Angela Latimer, a Minnesota-based cookbook author and the recipe developer/blogger behind BakeitWithLove.com.

"This impressive omelet roll can be customized with Mom’s favorite meats and cheese, and it serves a crowd."

Or, feel free to leave out the meat to make this a vegetarian-family recipe.

Whichever route you choose, you’ll be on a roll with the brunch-time smiles.

Get the recipe below.

Omelet Roll by Bake It With Love

Servings: 12

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

4 oz cream cheese (softened, at room temperature — half an 8-ounce block)

¾ cup milk (whole milk or 2% milk)

2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

12 large eggs (at room temperature)

¼ tsp salt

2¼ cups cheddar cheese (shredded - divided into 3 portions of 1 cup, 1 cup, ¼ cup)

2 cups ham (fully cooked, finely diced)

1 tbsp chives (optional, chopped)

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a 10x15 or 11x14 baking dish or rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, leaving enough to hang over the sides as handles. Grease the paper and sides of your baking dish.

2. Mix the cream cheese until smooth, then add the milk and Dijon mustard and whisk until well combined. Add the eggs and salt and whisk until smooth and light.

3. Transfer the egg mixture to your prepared baking dish and bake at 375°F (190°C) for 30–35 minutes. The eggs should be puffy and set. Remove from the oven and lift from the pan onto a working surface.

4. Immediately add the first 1 cup portion of shredded cheddar cheese on top of the baked eggs. Add the diced ham, then top it with the second 1 cup portion of shredded cheese.

5. Roll the egg and fillings starting on one end and working toward the opposite end, peeling back the parchment paper as you go. Place the rolled omelet onto the center of the peeled parchment paper and top with the remaining ¼ cup portion of shredded cheese.

6. Return the omelet roll to your oven and melt the cheese, about 4–5 minutes. Once done, sprinkle with chopped fresh chives — and serve immediately.

This original recipe is owned by BakeitWithLove.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.