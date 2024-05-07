Mother’s Day breakfast recipe has a 'sweet' twist that celebrity chef says will leave mom 'needing a nap'

Looking for an at-home recipe to make for your mom this Mother’s Day?

Florida-based celebrity chef Robert Irvine shared his churro French toast recipe with Fox News Digital ahead of the celebratory day, which falls this year on Sunday, May 12.

The breakfast recipe also includes Mexican chocolate sauce ingredients for the top of this sweet meal.

Chef Irvine told Fox News Digital that Mother’s Day "screams breakfast in bed" to him — and what better way to celebrate than with a sweet and delicious French toast with a twist.

The chef and host of the popular Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible" said this is a great way to pamper the mother in your life on such a special day.

"Any breakfast food that is coated in maple syrup is quite an indulgence to begin with, but being who I am, I like to see how far I can take things," he said in an emailed message to Fox News Digital.

He continued, "This French toast, which I combined with a wickedly delicious churro cereal — feel free to use regular Cinnamon Toast Crunch if you can’t find any — is decadence on another level."

"It’s all the more important that it’s served in bed. Mama is definitely gonna need a nap after this one," he joked.

Here’s the chef’s churro French toast recipe.

Churro French Toast by Chef Robert Irvine

Makes 5 servings

Ingredients for Chef Irvine's French toast batter

6 eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

¼ cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Ingredients for Chef Irvine's churro French toast toppings

12 slices brioche bread

2 tablespoons grape seed oil

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups strawberries, quartered

1 cup churro cereal, chopped

4 servings (2 scoops each) dolce de leche ice cream

Ingredients for Chef Irvine's Mexican chocolate sauce

2 cups milk chocolate

¼ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions for Chef Irvine's churro French toast

1. In a mixing bowl, add eggs, milk, heavy cream, cinnamon and nutmeg. Set aside.

2. In a sauce pot over medium heat, add chocolate using a wooden spoon. Stir the chocolate until it’s completely melted. Be careful not to burn the chocolate.

3. Add heavy cream, cinnamon, cayenne pepper and kosher salt.

4. Dip the sliced brioche bread into the egg mixture from step one.

5. In a skillet over medium heat, add grape seed oil and butter.

6. Fry the bread for approximately two minutes on each side, or until the toast is light brown.

7. Plate the French toast and top it with the chocolate sauce, strawberries, churro cereal and finish with the ice cream scoop on top.

8. Enjoy!