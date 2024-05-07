Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Creamy, cheesy tortellini with Italian sausage and spinach: 'Super cozy dish'

Nebraska blogger reveals family's favorite creamy tortellini recipe that takes 30 minutes to make

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published | Updated
If you have a craving for pasta tonight or this weekend, a creamy and rich tortellini dish is a tasty option worth pursuing — and it can be made in less than an hour.

Mary Woita, a rancher’s wife and homeschooling mother of four who is the founder of Boots and Hooves Homestead (bootsandhooveshomestead.com), said she loves to make this recipe on busy weeknights when she’s short on time. 

It can also be whipped up whenever you have to feed a hungry crowd in a pinch. 

"It is a recipe that I can make to feed my entire family in under 30 minutes," Woita, a Nebraska resident, told Fox News Digital, noting that this dish was created because of the business of work and life on the ranch. 

"It's a super cozy dish that even the kids love," she added.

creamy-tortellini-bowls

If you want a tasty meal that can be on the table in 30 minutes and something your whole family will love, consider whipping up this creamy tortellini with Italian sausage. If you want to jazz it up, try using spicy sausage instead of sweet. (Mary Woita/Boots & Hooves Homestead)

Creamy Tortellini with Italian Sausage by Mary Woita of Boots & Hooves Homestead

Makes 6-8 servings 

Prep time: 5 minutes 

Cook time: 20 minutes

tortellini-ingredients-split

While the pasta is boiling, you can cook your sausage, add your cream, add cheese and add a little extra baby spinach for greens. (Mary Woita/Boots & Hooves Homestead)

Ingredients

  • 1 lb cheese tortellini frozen
  • 1 lb ground Italian sausage (mild or substitute for spicy for a little kick)
  • ½ yellow onion diced
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves minced

  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 5 cups baby spinach
creamy-tortellini-split

Just because you're having a busy night or weekend doesn't mean you can't enjoy a nice meal with the family. Give this delicious and creamy tortellini pasta a try! (Mary Woita/Boots & Hooves Homestead)

Directions

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the frozen cheese tortellini according to the package instructions.
  2. Using a large skillet, cook the ground Italian sausage with the diced onions, salt and olive oil over medium heat until cooked through. Drain any excess grease and add the minced garlic to the skillet.
  3. Once the sausage is cooked through, stir in the Parmesan cheese and heavy cream. Keep stirring as the cheese melts and the cream is incorporated well.
  4. Simmer the cream sauce for a few minutes to thicken up slightly, and then add the baby spinach.
  5. Stir in the baby spinach and combine until it has wilted and is cooked. Add the cooked and drained tortellini to the cream sauce. Combine well, but gently so they don’t break open.
  6. Serve and enjoy. Add salt and pepper to taste, or add crushed red pepper flakes for a mild heat.

This original recipe is owned by bootsandhooveshomestead.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.