New York woman goes TikTok viral after printing 500 business cards to help friend find a date

For many people, finding a suitable romantic match can be quite a challenge.

Merely from looking at social media and dating apps alone, many often feel overwhelmed by the amount of places to find "the perfect match."

Natalie Abatemarco, a 25-year-old content creator from New York, decided to change things up for a single friend of hers.

Abatemarco recently went viral on TikTok, with some 550,000 views at the time of this report, for showing how she tried helping get her friend to get a date: by using business cards.

The content creator told SWNS she made 500 business cards with her friend’s face on them — then included a QR code with links to her friend's social media accounts, plus a short bio.

Abatemarco and her friends distributed the cards to eligible men while out and about in the city.

She said it was a gift to her friend — who wishes to remain anonymous — as a funny "secret Santa" present this year.

"One of my friends is single, so I wanted to make a gift that would be useful but get a giggle from my friends," she told SWNS.

"We were parading around New York City handing out the cards to people she thought [were] cute."

Abatemarco said the business cards were a "great icebreaker," although they didn’t lead to any formal dates, at least as of now.

"It makes our evening so much better when we go out," Abatemarco noted, adding that it typically ends in a "funny situation" for all involved.

Abatemarco said if she were single, she’d use the business card idea herself.

This isn’t the first time single women have taken things to the next level in an effort to find a good date.

In Sept. 2023, Karolina Geits walked down the streets of New York City holding a self-made cardboard sign that announced she was "looking for a husband."

The 29-year-old told Fox News Digital at the time that it was originally a joke between her and some friends, since dating apps weren’t working.

Geits amended her statement in Dec. 2023 with "looking for a rich husband" — and that TikTok video has over 24 million views to date.

Then there was another interesting situation. Michelle Arshad, 24, from Toronto told SWNS that she made custom stamps to place on potential spouses' hands when out and about.

Her stamp read, "You’re cute, and I’m cute. You should hit me up if you’re single" — while dropping her Instagram handle.

Whenever she would meet a potential suitor, she would simply ask for the person's hand and stamp it as an icebreaker move, she said.

Meanwhile, some women are simply fed up with the whole dating scene — and are going "boy sober."

Carly Galluzzo, a 28-year-old from Long Island, New York, declared she was going "boy sober" after realizing she didn’t need to have the pressure of dating someone all the time.

"I felt that I had to keep dating [and] it didn’t matter whether the men were good or not," she said.

She told SWNS, "What I’m feeling right now, I could do this forever and be happy."

