Mother’s Day breakfast pancake recipe from celebrity chef has fruit finish to make mom smile

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shared a new breakfast recipe ahead of Mother’s Day 2024.

Irvine told Fox News Digital that Mother’s Day, to him, screams "breakfast in bed" for moms.

His lemon poppy seed pancakes are the perfect twist on a classic breakfast option.

MOTHER'S DAY BREAKFAST RECIPE HAS A ‘SWEET’ TWIST THAT CELEBRITY CHEF SAYS WILL LEAVE MOM ‘NEEDING A NAP’

"The tartness of the lemon juice in the blueberry compote and the lemon zest in the cream cheese sets this one apart, providing a nice contrast to a meal that is usually a very sugary mouthful," he said in an emailed message.

He added, "If you're like me, and you're turned off when things are too sweet, then this is a better way to enjoy pancakes."

Irvine, a Florida-based chef and the host of the Food Network’s "Restaurant: Impossible," said, "I think a proper thank you for everything mom does is to pamper her for the day, and that should start with serving her a uniquely delicious meal, not something that is part of the regular breakfast rotation in your house."

THESE MOTHER'S DAY GIFTS AND GADGETS ARE UNIQUE, FUN AND AFFORDABLE

The chef noted that the dish is "a little bit of luxury on a plate."

Here’s how to make Irvine’s lemon poppy seed pancakes.

Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes by Chef Robert Irvine

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients for the pancakes

6 cups all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons baking soda

3 tablespoons baking powder

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons poppy seeds

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH IDEAS THAT WILL IMPRESS EVERYONE AT THE TABLE

2 tablespoons sugar

2 eggs, separated

2 cups buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 tablespoons butter, melted

Ingredients for the blueberry compote

1 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen

4 tablespoons water

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Ingredients for the whipped cream cheese

4 oz. whipped cream cheese at room temperature

1 oz. sour cream

3 oz. powdered sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Zest of 1 lemon

Directions for Chef Irvine’s lemon poppy seed pancakes

For the blueberry compote

In a medium sauce pot, add blueberries, water, sugar and lemon juice. Bring the mixture to a boil and allow it to cook for approximately 4 minutes. Drop the mixture to a simmer and allow it to cook for another 10 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For the whipped cream cheese

In a large mixing bowl, add cream cheese, sour cream, powdered sugar, vanilla extract and lemon zest. Using a hand blender or food processor, mix all of the ingredients from step 3 together.

For the pancakes

In a mixing bowl, add all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, kosher salt, poppy seeds and sugar. Whisk them together. In another bowl, add egg whites and buttermilk and whisk until frothy. In a separate bowl, add egg yolks, vanilla extract and melted butter. Pour the wet ingredients on top of the dry ingredients and whisk just until incorporated (it’s OK if the batter has some lumps).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a non-stick pan, add 1 teaspoon butter. Use a paper towel to wipe the pan out. Using a ladle, add 2 oz. of pancake batter and allow it to cook over medium-low heat. Allow the pancakes to cook for a few minutes until bubbles form on top. Flip the pancakes and allow them to cook for another 2-3 minutes until golden-brown.

For plating

Stack 3 pancakes in the middle of the plate. Dress the pancakes with blueberry compote and top with whipped cream cheese. Top with powdered sugar and syrup, if desired. Enjoy!