This week, Fox News Digital drew readers to an array of Lifestyle stories that involved good news, delicious food and abiding faith — as well as viral moments and much more.

WEEKEND READ: ZOOKEEPERS MAKE TERRIFYING ESCAPE, A MILITARY MOM'S TEARFUL SURPRISE AND MORE

Good news you'll appreciate

A mom of two created a one-hour "dad and daughter" hair workshop to teach fathers how to perfect the top knot, ponytail, braids and other styles. Click here to get the story.

A shelter dog gave birth to a double-digit litter of puppies in Austin, Texas, after she was unable to move during her pregnancy. Click here to get the story.

Family & human interest

A Utah teen battling cancer was given his dream car, a Ford Mustang, and a racing experience after learning that his rare disease had spread to his lungs. Click here to get the story.

Amid antisemitism's rise today, a woman in the Netherlands has made it her mission to share the stories of her grandparents — who survived the Holocaust. Click here to get the story.

Food & drink

Shoofly pie is a Pennsylvania Dutch tradition that was adapted to celebrate the U.S. centennial in Philadelphia in 1876 and is more American than apple pie, enthusiasts say. Click here to get the story.

Caesar salad was named for Italian immigrant restaurateur Caesar Cardini, according to the best known origin story. But the identity of the salad's inventor caused a family feud. Click here to get the story.

Americana & culture

Ironsmith George Taylor arrived in America from Ireland as an indentured servant — and went on to become a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Click here to get the story.

Fox News personality Jimmy Failla aims to revive the art form formerly known as comedy with "Cancel Culture Dictionary: An A to Z Guide to Winning the War on Fun." Failla told Fox News Digital, "This book is not a call to arms. It's just a call to chill out." Click here to get the story.

Faith in focus

Rev. Johnnie Moore, president of The Congress of Christian Leaders, reflected on the persecution of Christians happening around the world — and what others of faith can learn from these tragedies. Click here to get the story.

During Lent, a priest from Maine and the chaplain of the University of Maine's Newman Center shared insights on what it means for God to be with us always. Click here to get the story.

Viral news

A Norwegian man recently came forward to disclose that he'd found several medieval coins while exploring a church as a child and hid them for six decades, until now. Click here to get the story.

A couple from Utah is having a viral moment after the groom shared a photo of himself wearing his Apple Vision Pro headset at his own wedding while standing beside his new wife. Click here to get the story.