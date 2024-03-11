Utah groom goes viral after wearing Apple Vision Pro headset in wedding photos

It is tradition that you wear "something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue" on your wedding day.

For Jacob Wright, 24, his "something new" was the Apple Vision Pro headset, which he wore while being photographed at his own wedding.

The groom, who is a software engineer at RunPod, a Philadelphia-based software company, and his wife, Cambree Wright, 19, a personal trainer, were nearing the end of their photo shoot and while Cambree posed for bridal pictures, Jacob grabbed his Apple Vision Pro, he told Fox News Digital.

The Utah couple tied the knot on Feb. 10 and shared the now-viral photos before leaving for their honeymoon.

Jacob Wright said he had seen some photos circulating on X of people doing everyday life with Apple Vision Pros (priced at $3,499), and he saw the opportunity to have a fun, viral moment if he wore them while standing alongside his new wife.

"I was like, 'Oh, it'd be like such a meme. It'd be so funny if we just took some pictures with it on after the wedding," he said.

As Cambree Wright was finalizing her solo shots, Jacob Wright came around the corner adorned in his tech gear and everyone there couldn't help but laugh.

"The photographer thought it was hilarious. She thought it was like the funniest thing ever," Jacob Wright said.

He posted the moment on X, and it immediately caught the attention of the tech community.

While Cambree Wright may look less than thrilled, she promises that some moments were captured in poor timing.

"I just got my wedding pictures back yesterday and all of them are [of] me laughing and smiling at Jacob in the Apple Vision Pros, so I guess the only one where I look like a jerk is the one that blew up," she joked.

Cambree Wright said Utah was hit with chilly weather on her big day, so her look of "disgust" was not in relation to her husband's technology, but rather the outside cold.

Jacob Wright posted the photo and his phone "started blowing up" during the reception, he recalled.

While enjoying their honeymoon, they started to read some of the comments.

"People are ruthless," Jacob Wright said.

"The picture and everything that happened that day totally, perfectly encompasses Jacob and his personality." — Cambree Wright

"The messages were a little bit crazy. I woke up to 200 plus messages and just random girls telling me to divorce my husband," Cambree Wright recalled.

The happy couple didn't let the comments get them down or tarnish their fun memory.

Since tying the knot, Jacob Wright has returned his Apple Vision Pros.

"I tried super hard to adopt [it] into daily workflow. I spent a whole day working [while wearing them], and there were just no net productivity gains," he said.

"The fun part is just seeing people's reaction to it because it really is pretty magical. But in terms of daily use…it just wasn't quite there to warrant it," Jacob Wright added.

What Jacob Wright found most enjoyable was the tech's spatial video capabilities, as he used it to capture footage during his time working with the wedding photographer and even allowed friends to try it out during the reception, he said.

"And I think in the future, like us being able to show our kids the immersive pictures and videos, we'll have one of the first immersive videos of a wedding," Jacob Wright added.

"It could be something that we watch with our kids on, like a hologram," he said. "I don't know. It could be wild."

The couple could not have been happier with how the wedding turned out, and they love that this viral moment is something they can laugh about together.

"The picture and everything that happened that day totally, perfectly encompasses Jacob and his personality, who he is [and] his interests," Cambree Wright said.

"I know it's a silly photo, but it is really raw, you know? [It] shows exactly who we are and like, what our relationship is like," she added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Apple for comment.