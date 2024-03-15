Mom hosts hair school for dads who need help perfecting their daughters’ braids and other styles

A mom of two is making it her mission to ensure that young girls in her neighborhood never have a bad hair day.

Sarah Eaton is a hairstylist from Armadale, Scotland, who recently started a hair workshop business due to demand in her town.

Eaton said the idea came to her when she was struggling to create French braids for her two daughters, Ella and Aisling, when they needed Halloween costume wigs, SWNS reported.

After mentioning the issue to other moms, Eaton realized they, too, struggled to perfect the hairstyle.

Eaton then had the idea of starting a hair workshop to show moms how to do Dutch and French braids correctly, as SWNS reported.

"It went really well, and then a few moms started telling me how their husbands wanted to learn how to tie and brush hair, so I decided to set one up for them," she said.

From there, Bonnie Braids, Eaton’s hairstyling company, began hosting sessions for fathers who needed a tip or two when it came to perfecting their daughters’ hair.

"I teach them the basics of how to brush their hair and how to use de-tangle spray," Eaton told SWNS.

The 38-year-old said that at the end of the hour session each dad can do the basics — and have a confidence boost.

"The look of admiration on their faces after each session is amazing," she added.

One of the techniques taught in the eight-dad maximum hairstyling session is how to do a high bun on the child's head.

For this activity, Eaton has the daughters stand while the dads grab the girls' high ponytail and have them spin around in a circle.

"The kids are so happy because dad can do a bun for their ballet," Eaton noted.

With three sessions under her belt so far, Eaton said she plans to continue the classes, as they’ve only grown in popularity.

"It’s usually the moms who are signing the dads up, but then the dads come and the reaction on their faces when it finally clicks is so nice to see," she said to SWNS.

She added, "It’s all about overcoming the fact that doing hair is a female goal — it’s not."

