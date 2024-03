Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

During Lent, it is important to recall those who were martyred and persecuted for practicing their Christian faith and to remember that this persecution is not a relic of the past, evangelical leader Rev. Johnnie Moore told Fox News Digital.

"The truth is plenty of Christians, comfortable in the democratic West, don’t care much about Lent at all," said Moore, who is right now based in Ukraine.

"It’s enough work to roll out of bed a bit early to get to Easter services, but to spend a month preparing for it – that’s a bit too much," said Moore.

Moore is president of The Congress of Christian Leaders. Twice appointed to the U.S. Commission for International Religious Freedom, he's also the author of "The Next Jihad" and "The New Book of Christian Martyrs."

While Christians in the West can practice their faith without much fear, "all over the world, and especially in Nigeria, China and Iran, other Christians literally, daily risk their lives for the opportunity to commemorate Lent," said Moore.

"We should be inspired by their faithfulness," he said. "We should also give our voices to those whose voices are suppressed by their governments every day, but especially during these holy days."

And while the phrase "Christian persecution" may invoke images of ancient Rome and gladiators — it is still happening in the modern era.

"More Christians have been persecuted in the last 100 years than in the previous 1,900 years – combined," said Moore.

During Lent, believers "should be giving special attention to Christians worldwide whose basic spiritual practice may cost them their lives and livelihoods," he said.

"We should remember the Christians in northeast Nigeria, where hundreds of Christian girls have been kidnapped, and where 70% of churches have been burned to the ground," said Moore.

"We should remember the brave Christians in communist China who suffer in a country whose leader, Xi Jinping, thinks he is God. We remember the brave, praying women in the Islamic Republic of Iran whose faith in God not only has caused them to pray quietly, secretly in their own house churches, but to also bravely spill into the streets protesting."

It is important, said Moore, to "not only speak up for them, but also be inspired by them …Persecuted Christians remind those of us who live in freedom that the beautiful, powerful message of Jesus is so much more valuable than we sometimes remember."

In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus said as much himself, said Moore.

He added that Jesus described the Kingdom of Heaven as "a very precious treasure hidden in a field, which a man found and his again; then in his joy he goes and sells all he has and buys that field."

"In other words, Jesus tells us that if we really understood the Gospel, we would be willing to sell everything we had to buy this one thing," he said.

"But, of course, because of His death, burial and resurrection, we know that the forgiveness of our sin is free."

During Lent, said Moore, "let’s remember that there are millions of Christians who are willing to die for a faith that most of us simply take for granted."

