Travis Kelce lookalikes are now for hire, plus wife's bingo game goes viral

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
'COME ON TRAV' – You can have a Travis Kelce lookalike, guaranteed to be 6'6," to attend your 2024 Super Bowl watch party. Here's how much it costs. Continue reading...
UNTOUCHABLE – A Hydro Flask water bottle remarkably survives a fire, as its owner says it "will continue to be" an emotional support for her. Continue reading...
'GET HIM!' – A wife in Texas went viral for creating a hilarious bingo game to match her husband's reactions to Dallas Cowboys games. Continue reading...
BOOST YOUR IMMUNITY – Check out this list of 11 items that you can find on Amazon to help beat the cold and flu season. Continue reading...
WEDDING WOES – A parent who claims he brought his five children to a wedding is defended by an etiquette expert who says there's "nothing wrong" with it. Continue reading...
BURNING QUESTIONS – Mark Meredith reveals a bucket-list work assignment — and the three presidents he'd invite to a dinner party. Continue reading...
PHOTO HUNT - Three apples are hidden in a flock of birds. How quickly can you find the fruit? Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion