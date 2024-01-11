Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Travis Kelce lookalikes are now for hire, plus wife's bingo game goes viral

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Travis Kelce smiling pregame

BetUS, an online sports book, has launched a new service for Super Bowl LVIII that allows fans of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to hire a lookalike to visit their party. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

'COME ON TRAV' – You can have a Travis Kelce lookalike, guaranteed to be 6'6," to attend your 2024 Super Bowl watch party. Here's how much it costs. Continue reading...

UNTOUCHABLE – A Hydro Flask water bottle remarkably survives a fire, as its owner says it "will continue to be" an emotional support for her. Continue reading...

'GET HIM!' – A wife in Texas went viral for creating a hilarious bingo game to match her husband's reactions to Dallas Cowboys games. Continue reading...

Split image of Makenzie's bingo card and Justin watching game

A Texas couple has gone viral on TikTok with 25 million views and counting, after the wife made a bingo card in which the squares matched her husband's gestures and emotions as he reacted to Dallas Cowboys games. (@makwaters via TikTok)

BOOST YOUR IMMUNITY – Check out this list of 11 items that you can find on Amazon to help beat the cold and flu season. Continue reading...

WEDDING WOES – A parent who claims he brought his five children to a wedding is defended by an etiquette expert who says there's "nothing wrong" with it. Continue reading...

BURNING QUESTIONS – Mark Meredith reveals a bucket-list work assignment — and the three presidents he'd invite to a dinner party. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino for Mark Meredith

This week, the spotlight is on Washington, D.C.-based correspondent Mark Meredith. He joined Fox News Channel in 2019.  (Fox News)

PHOTO HUNT - Three apples are hidden in a flock of birds. How quickly can you find the fruit? Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

