Travis Kelce lookalike can visit your 2024 Super Bowl watch party for just $1,500

Calling all Chiefs fans!

With the 2024 Super Bowl coming up fast, a company is allowing football fans to book a special guest appearance for your watch party.

BetUS, an online sports book, has launched a new service for Super Bowl LVIII that allows fans of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to hire a lookalike to visit their party.

For a fee of $1,500, fans of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend can get a visit from a 6’6" Kelce lookalike.

The company announced a partnership with the "gorgeous giant" ahead of the NFL playoffs, which are set to begin on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Kelce lookalikes, who would not be identified by BetUS, can be booked to come to your watch party, take pictures with attendees and answer any football or Super Bowl-related questions — guaranteeing to make the party unforgettable.

Oh, and the lookalike will also dance the night away in true Kelce fashion, according to BetUS.

Kelce, who may or may not make a back-to-back Super Bowl appearance — the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII — is in no way affiliated with the offering, said BetUS in a press release.

BetUS is in its 30th season of business. It claims to operate "under a recognized jurisdiction’s license" while adhering "to responsible gaming practices," according to the company.fox

The 34-year-old tight end was drafted in 2013 by the Chiefs, where he's stayed for the past 10 years.

The native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, is best known for his football talent but added the new title of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend in 2023.

The pair were first spotted together after a Chiefs game in Sept. 2023 — and Swift has now attended nine games in total.

With a boost in popularity from Swifties, Kelce gained over two million Instagram followers in the last three months of the year.

Now, regardless of whether the Chiefs play in the 2024 Super Bowl or not, Kelce fans can pay for a lookalike to attend their watch party — and maybe even say, "Alright nah!"

Fox News Digital reached out to BetUS.com for additional comment.

For more information on how to book a Kelce lookalike, anyone can visit BetUS.com.

