Hydro Flask water bottle survives fire, grateful woman says it ‘will continue to be’ emotional support for her

Reusable water bottles have become a fashion statement within the last few years, with millions of people carrying around large cylinders of stainless steel.

From the Hydro Flask to the Stanley, to a Yeti and more, people are taking reusable bottles with them everywhere — and definitely in their cars.

Chrishanna Juan, however, is just glad her water bottle will live to see another day after her car became engulfed in flames on the side of the road.

Juan, 26, was driving in the car in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when she noticed smoke coming from the engine.

Alarmed, she pulled off to the side of the road and called 911, as SWNS reported.

Within 10 minutes, Juan’s car was completely immersed in flames — with the driver explaining that the whole event occurred very quickly.

"The firefighters showed up [after] about 20 minutes of my car being on fire," she told SWNS.

Juan said the entire front end of the vehicle was burned in the fire, except for the frame of the car.

After the car was deemed unusable, Juan was shocked to be reunited with her "emotional support water bottle" — which survived the incident.

"It was my emotional support water bottle and will continue to be," she told SWNS.

Juan said she’s glad it survived the car fire as it was her favorite color — and is still "worth every penny" she spent on it, she siad.

The stainless steel water bottles are made of primarily iron, chromium, nickel and small amounts of manganese and copper, said Hydro Flask.

This incident occurred shortly after another reusable water bottle brand also survived a separate car fire in Maryland.

Danielle Turner’s Kia caught flames in Nov. 2023, but her Stanley tumbler remained untouched — and still had ice inside.

Stanley 1913 ended up gifting Turner a new car with a custom license plate reading, "STANLEY1913."

Fox News Digital reached out to Juan for further comment.

