11 items Amazon can deliver to your doorstep to help beat cold and flu season

Here are 11 essentials you'll want to have ahead of cold and flu season to help ease your symptoms and stop the spread:

Tylenol Cold + Flu Severe Day & Night Caplets $10.67, now $8.79

Are you in the grips of the flu already? Try these Tylenol Cold + Flu Severe Day & Night Caplets for relief. The combo pack includes 16 Daytime and 8 Nighttime caplets for relief any time of the day.

Vicks DayQuil & NyQuil Severe Combo Pack, Cold & Flu Medicine, Max Strength $19.97

Vicks DayQuil & NyQuil Severe Combo Pack, Cold & Flu Medicine, Max Strength are one option when you are fighting a fever and can't get a pill down. Just one dose starts working fast to relieve 9 of your worst cold and flu symptoms, to help take you from 9 to none.

Boiron Oscillococcinum $19.99, now $13.76

Keep your medicine cabinet stocked with Boiron Oscillococcinum for Relief from Flu-Like Symptoms of Body Aches if you are looking for homeopathic flu relief for the whole family. Oscillococcinum's sweet-tasting pellets dissolve quickly and easily under the tongue; no water, chewing, or swallowing is required.

Propolis Throat Spray by Beekeeper's Naturals $13.99, now $11.19

Use Propolis Throat Spray by Beekeeper's Naturals to instantly relieve throat discomfort and boost your immunity. This natural immune support spray contains bee propolis extract, non-GMO vegetable glycerin and purified water. It also contains antioxidants, vitamin C, zinc, iron, B vitamins and over 300 other beneficial compounds.

Vicks VapoStick, Solid Balm, No Mess $16.99, now $15.97

Try the Vicks VapoStick Solid Balm for a mess-free application. VapoStick can be applied to your neck, chest, or back. It is specially formulated with soothing menthol, eucalyptus and camphor. Comes in a pack of two.

Amazon Basics Disinfecting Wipes $11.43

Keep your surfaces germ-free with these Amazon Basics Disinfecting Wipes. The pack includes two 85-count canisters of lemon scent wipes and one 85-count canister of fresh scent wipes.

Forehead Thermometer $23.46, now $19.99

This Forehead Thermometer is easy to use and comes with a fever alarm so you know when to call the doctor. Taking your family's temperature with this digital thermometer is as simple as pointing and pressing a button. It uses infrared technology and can show readings in Celsius or Fahrenheit.

COSORI Electric Kettle $27.99

Have this COSORI Electric Kettle at the ready-to-brew comforting teas and make palatable broths that will help you heal. The kettle heats up quickly and holds the temperature of the water.

Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set $49.95, now $29.95

Use this Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set to clean the air in a sick room, potentially reducing the spreading of infection. The diffuser uses state-of-the-art wave diffusion technology to atomize essential oils for ultimate wellness. The set includes 10 therapeutic-grade essential oils: lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove, and spearmint oils.

Vicks, VapoShower Plus, Shower Steamers $23.28

Vicks VapoShower tablets infuse with shower steam to soothe your aching body with non-medicated vapors. VapoShower PLUS aromatherapy shower steamer tablets are activated by your warm shower steam and are very easy to use. Just place it on your shower floor right before stepping in, and continue running warm shower water while you shower until it is completely dissolved.

Dr. Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Vapor Bath $27.99, now $19.44

If you prefer a bath, try Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt and Vapor Bath. With menthol, camphor and essential oils, these salts help to soothe cold and flu discomfort. Pure Epsom salt eases aches and soreness from muscle pains. Menthol and camphor help open up the sinuses. Spearmint essential oil rejuvenates the mind and body. This comes in a pack of three.