Texas wife goes viral for creating bingo card to match husband's reactions to Cowboys games: 'Let's go!'

A Texas wife has garnered millions of reactions on TikTok after she made a bingo card that includes her husband's reactions as he watches Dallas Cowboys games in real time.

Makenzie Waters told FOX 4 Dallas that she's been watching football games with her husband, Justin Waters, for more than half a decade — and his reactions have always been the same.

She said her husband often shouts, "Let's go," "Get him!" and "WHY?" when his beloved Cowboys play.

Her husband also tends to slowly clap, pretend to wave a flag and cover his face, according to his wife.

The bingo squares that Mackenzie Waters fills out match her husband's quirky and consistent reactions to the games.

In the videos posted to TikTok, Justin Waters can be seen reacting to plays and, without skipping a beat, his wife fills in the appropriate square that matches his quirky gesture or emotion.

One of the videos garnered some 4.5 million likes and 25 million views.

"[M]ost exciting game of bingo I've ever seen," one TikTok user wrote.

Makenzie Waters told Fox News Digital on Wednesday evening, "I have been watching Cowboys games with my husband for seven years now and I thought it would be funny to show everyone his crazy reactions as he’s watching and to show how well I know him."

She added, "It’s been so exciting going viral! We got to be on our local news station, I did a radio interview for the first time, and we’ve had several articles written about it. It’s been so fun the past few days!"

"Someone give this woman a raise," a person on TikTok commented. "Finally a way I can participate in all the fun!!"

"I just thought it would be funny to show everybody the silly things that he does during games," Makenzie Waters also told FOX 4.

The videos were no surprise to Justin Waters, he told the station.

"We had talked about it before and just how predictable I am," he said.

"We kind of thought it would be a funny idea if we pieced it together just to see how well she actually knew me."

Justin Waters, who works as a high school teacher, has been the butt of some jokes about the viral videos.

"I get made fun of every day," he said.

His wife has no intention of putting down her camera during football games, though.

"We’re parents. We’re teachers," Makenzie Waters said.

"So, in the time that we do have, we’ll keep making TikToks."