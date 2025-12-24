Expand / Collapse search
Antisemitism Exposed

TikTok Shop selling swastika necklace marketed as 'bold' and 'stylish'

Product description was changed from 'swastika symbol' to 'Buddhist manji symbol' before listing was seemingly removed

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

TikTok Shop was selling a swastika pendant necklace that was allegedly pushed to users through targeted ads. The now-deleted listing for the necklace described it as a "bold" and "stylish" piece.

"Hiphop titanium steel pendant, bold, stylish, and simple swastika symbol, trendy and unique pendant necklace, suitable for both boys and girls, trendy and niche," the original description read. It also noted that a number of necklaces had been sold.

Before the listing was apparently taken down, the description was changed from a "swastika symbol" to a "Buddhist manji symbol."

'THE VIEW' LADIES SLAM MAINE SENATE CANDIDATE OVER NAZI SYMBOL TATTOO, SAYING IT'S 'NOT JUST A WHOOPSIE'

Woman holding phone

Woman in a dark coat holds a phone in one hand and coffee in the other. (miniseries/Getty Images)

Several people took to other social media platforms with screenshots of the necklace, many asking why TikTok would allow it to be sold. Some pointed out the disturbing juxtaposition of a model in the ad wearing the necklace over a shirt that read "FORGET," as the phrase "never forget" is often associated with Holocaust remembrance.

"Swastika pendants are being recommended to users on TikTok shop. When symbols tied to antisemitism and white supremacy are marketed on a major social platform, the Jewish community is impacted with shock and fear," Jewish on Campus, an organization aimed at serving as a voice for GenZ Jews in America, wrote on X. "Swastikas aren’t only a representation of a dark past. They continue to be used against us today. It’s frightening, and it’s unacceptable."

A screenshot of a description of a necklace that was captioned "I was just ad targeted on tiktok shop for a swastika necklace??? how is this still happening???"

A necklace with a swastika pendant was being advertised to TikTok users. (TikTok Shop screenshot/Instagram)

'OPTICAL ILLUSION' SWASTIKA FLAGS DISTRIBUTED TO MULTIPLE CONGRESSIONAL OFFICES PROMPT INVESTIGATION: SOURCES

TikTok Shop is not the first online retailer to face controversy for selling items that appear to contain Nazi symbols.

In 2020, fast-fashion brand Shein faced backlash and later apologized for selling a "metal pendant necklace" that appeared to be a Nazi swastika. The brand claimed it was the manji symbol and later apologized.

tiktok-logo

Social media users expressed outrage after seeing a swastika pendant necklace advertised on TikTok Shop. (Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"We made a gigantic mistake by selling a product that’s hurtful and offensive to many of you, and we’re so, so sorry," Shein wrote in a social media post.

"Here’s what happened: We listed a Buddhist swastika necklace for sale. There’s simply no excuse for our lack of sensitivity in doing so. The item was removed as soon as we discovered this mistake," the brand said.

TikTok did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

