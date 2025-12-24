TikTok Shop selling swastika necklace marketed as 'bold' and 'stylish'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TikTok Shop was selling a swastika pendant necklace that was allegedly pushed to users through targeted ads. The now-deleted listing for the necklace described it as a "bold" and "stylish" piece.

"Hiphop titanium steel pendant, bold, stylish, and simple swastika symbol, trendy and unique pendant necklace, suitable for both boys and girls, trendy and niche," the original description read. It also noted that a number of necklaces had been sold.

Before the listing was apparently taken down, the description was changed from a "swastika symbol" to a "Buddhist manji symbol."

Several people took to other social media platforms with screenshots of the necklace, many asking why TikTok would allow it to be sold. Some pointed out the disturbing juxtaposition of a model in the ad wearing the necklace over a shirt that read "FORGET," as the phrase "never forget" is often associated with Holocaust remembrance.

"Swastika pendants are being recommended to users on TikTok shop. When symbols tied to antisemitism and white supremacy are marketed on a major social platform, the Jewish community is impacted with shock and fear," Jewish on Campus, an organization aimed at serving as a voice for GenZ Jews in America, wrote on X. "Swastikas aren’t only a representation of a dark past. They continue to be used against us today. It’s frightening, and it’s unacceptable."

TikTok Shop is not the first online retailer to face controversy for selling items that appear to contain Nazi symbols.

In 2020, fast-fashion brand Shein faced backlash and later apologized for selling a "metal pendant necklace" that appeared to be a Nazi swastika. The brand claimed it was the manji symbol and later apologized.

"We made a gigantic mistake by selling a product that’s hurtful and offensive to many of you, and we’re so, so sorry," Shein wrote in a social media post.

"Here’s what happened: We listed a Buddhist swastika necklace for sale. There’s simply no excuse for our lack of sensitivity in doing so. The item was removed as soon as we discovered this mistake," the brand said.

TikTok did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

