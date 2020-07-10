Shein apologizes for selling 'hurtful and offensive' swastika necklace, claims it was 'Buddhist symbol'

An online retailer is apologizing yet again, for the second time in a week, for selling offensive and insensitive items.

BELLA HADID'S INSTAGRAM POST OF DAD'S PASSPORT REMOVED; SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM APOLOGIZES

Fast-fashion brand Shein posted an apology on its Instagram page Friday morning after coming under extreme backlash for selling a “metal pendant necklace” that appears to be in the shape of a swastika, on its website. The brand has claimed it was “the Buddhist symbol…for spirituality and good fortune” and not the Nazi symbol.

The necklace has since been removed from the website, but many online took screenshots of the offensive jewelry and posted them on social media, calling for a boycott of the brand.

“Hey since y’all like canceling things so much how about canceling @SHEIN_official for selling swastika necklaces like it’s a cute fashion accessory,” a woman wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“STOP SHOPPING AT SHEIN. not only do they use child labor and fast fashion, they are literally selling a SWASTIKA NECKLACE. please speak up about this,” one person tweeted.

“I understand the necklace you were trying to sell for $2.50 is actually a Buddhist symbol, but why tf are you trying to sell something that looks so similar to a SWASTIKA?” a Twitter user asked.

Shein attempted to explain itself on Friday, along with its apology.

“Sorry we let you down,” the slideshow post begins on the company’s official Instagram page.

“We made a gigantic mistake by selling a product that’s hurtful and offensive to many of you, and we’re so, so sorry.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Here’s what happened: We listed a Buddhist swastika necklace for sale. There’s simply no excuse for our lack of sensitivity in doing so. The item was removed as soon as we discovered this mistake,” the brand claimed in its post.

The company continued in the six-slide apology, writing, “The only thing we can do is profusely apologize and reassure you that we’re making major internal changes so this does not happen again.”

The apology comes on the heels of a previous apology the retailer made this week concerning what appeared to be Muslim prayer rugs it was selling as “frilled Greek carpets.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those online slammed the company for its cultural insensitivity.

“To our community – we made a serious mistake recently by selling prayer mats as decorative rugs on our site. We understand this was a highly offensive oversight and are truly sorry,” the note read.