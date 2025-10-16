'Optical illusion' swastika flags distributed to multiple congressional offices prompt investigation: sources

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple sources tell Fox News that what appeared to be a swastika flag in Republican Rep. Dave Taylor’s D.C. office may actually be an American flag with a hidden pattern visible only on camera — an "optical illusion" similar to flags quietly delivered to dozens of congressional offices now under investigation.

The flag was spotted Wednesday in a photo of a staffer's desk in Taylor's office, prompting a vandalism investigation by U.S. Capitol Police.

Sources, including those investigating the issue, said the American flag had a swastika embedded into the ink or weaving, making it hard to see with the naked eye.

However, when captured on video or in a still image, they said the symbol becomes clear.

One source described the alleged manufacturing tactic as an "optical illusion." Another said the swastika was "easy to miss."

The flag was seemingly one of many dropped off at dozens of congressional offices early in the year by an undetermined group.

One office staffer said the swastika on their flag was clear, so they tossed it out.

However, sources noted the flag in the office of Taylor was not visible until captured on camera.

Authorities are investigating which group distributed the flags, and if they knew the swastika was embedded into the flag.

It remains unclear whether the distribution was an effort to covertly distribute American flags bearing hidden swastikas to lawmakers, or to deliberately embarrass congressional offices by giving them deceptive flags donning the hate symbol.

Taylor's office released a statement Wednesday afternoon, noting he condemns the symbol "in the strongest terms."

"I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office," the lawmaker wrote. "The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms."

Taylor said when he found out about the vandalism , he immediately directed a thorough investigation alongside USCP, which remains ongoing.

"No further comment will be provided until it has been completed," according to Taylor's office.

Taylor, who represents Ohio’s Second District in the U.S. House of Representatives, is a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and House Agriculture Committee.

The husband and father of three also serves as co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Rural Broadband Caucus.

USCP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, with an automatic reply citing office closures due to the federal government shutdown.