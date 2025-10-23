'The View' ladies slam Maine Senate candidate over Nazi symbol tattoo, saying it's 'not just a whoopsie'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

All the ladies of ABC's "The View" harshly criticized Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner on Thursday after he revealed his Nazi-style tattoo earlier this week.

"I mean, doesn't anybody recognize that if you're going to run for office, your stuff's going to come up?" co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked. "So, perhaps you want to bring it up before everybody else does, because now it just sounds like you're making excuses. And it seems like everybody has a past now."

Co-host Sara Haines said Platner's tattoo reveal, along with his controversial old Reddit posts, would raise several concerns for ordinary Americans.

"Although everyone has a past, not everyone can whip up an antisemitic or racist tattoo that they accidentally got on spring break when they were drinking," Haines said. "You know, like the level of what you're bringing up is not just a whoopsie. So, this is where I say there are just so many fish in the sea. In fact, there are 1.5 million people in Maine. I’m sure there is someone else they can get now."

MAINE DEM SENATE HOPEFUL BACKED BY BERNIE SANDERS APOLOGIZES FOR NAZI-STYLE TATTOO, VOWS TO STAY IN RACE

"There are 340 million people in this country. They can’t find one without a Nazi tattoo?" co-host Joy Behar added.

Co-host Sunny Hostin noted several Democrats were defending Platner in an effort to unseat Maine Republican senator Susan Collins but agreed with Haines that his past behavior warranted more action besides saying "oops."

"When you get to the point where you’re denying on a podcast that you’re a Nazi, I think it’s over. And, so, it’s just over," Hostin said.

'MAINE'S MAMDANI': MAINE GOP CHIEF ISSUES WARNING ABOUT NEW CHALLENGER LOOKING TO OUST SUSAN COLLINS

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin appreciated the group holding Platner accountable for Nazi imagery to the same degree as they would a Republican candidate.

"There has to be a standard of behavior in this country for elected officials. There was a time where you wanted moral superiority in your leaders. So, if you're Nazi-adjacent on the right or the left, you have no business being in public life. Step aside for someone else who could run for that seat," Griffin said.

The group also agreed that Platner's tattoo was "too much" of a scandal to support, even with his claim that he was drunk at the time of receiving it.

BERNIE SANDERS DEFENDS MAINE SENATE CANDIDATE UNDER FIRE FOR REDDIT COMMENTS

"Listen, I’m simply saying that I can’t tell you that when I used to get drunk, I didn’t do stupid stuff, but what I can tell you is that I know I drank and did stupid stuff and I took responsibility for it, and that’s what I’m saying before it’s uncovered by other people. And don’t think I don’t think y’all wouldn’t be looking for something," Goldberg said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Platner's campaign for comment.

On Monday, Platner's campaign shared a video with the "Pod Save America" podcast that showed Platner appearing to have a skull tattoo on his chest that resembles the "Totenkopf," a symbol of the SS, or Schutzstaffel, under Adolf Hitler.

Platner said he got the tattoo in a Croatian parlor after getting "very inebriated" with fellow Marines in 2007. He insisted that skulls and crossbones were a "pretty standard military thing" and that he got the tattoo prior to joining the Army and getting a security clearance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Platner also came under fire last week after Reddit posts of his from 2018 resurfaced. In one post, he wrote that "all" police are "bastards" and called himself a "communist."

In a separate post, he argued that if people "expect to fight fascism without a good semi-automatic rifle, they ought to do some reading of history."