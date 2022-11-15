Three US destinations make Lonely Planet’s 'best places to visit' in 2023: Can you guess the picks?

Lonely Planet has released its annual "Best in Travel" list for 2023 — and three U.S. destinations have made the cut.

The travel brand’s chosen locations are based on expert predictions celebrating the best places for eating, connecting, unwinding, learning and journeying.

The 18th annual collection highlighted "transformative" and "meaningful" travel experiences, Lonely Planet's senior vice president of content and executive editor Nitya Chambers told Fox News Digital in a phone interview.

FIVE US DESTINATIONS MADE NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC'S ‘BEST OF THE WORLD’ TRAVEL LIST: ARE YOU SURPRISED?

"As travel has rebounded, we are noticing that travelers want more meaningful experiences from the trips that they take," she said.

"And so not only did we lean into that categorization and structure, but also [we have] a real focus on local voices and expertise."

The list comes together through nominations from staff, global travel experts and other contributors — and each destination is judged on community, tourism, global appeal and overall excitement.

CALIFORNIA CLIMBER LEADS FIRST-KNOWN ASCENT OF ONE OF THE TALLEST CLIFFS ON EARTH

Lonely Planet then calls on locals to spotlight the best of the best from each destination.

Here is why the three American locations — Alaska, New Mexico and Boise, Idaho — have made the list for 2023.

1. Alaska

The Last Frontier has made a prominent appearance on Lonely Planet’s list in the "connect" category.

The state of Alaska is known for its gorgeous landscape, unique wildlife and national treasures, such as Denali National Park.

However, what Lonely Planet says it loved and appreciated about Alaska is its energy and connection to both places and people.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN WEST WILDLIFE: HOW TO SAFELY SEE BEAR, MOOSE, BISON AND OTHER YELLOWSTONE SPECIES

Chambers explained that Alaska is a standout for 2023 travel, because the state is a great example of how indigenous groups are managing authentic tourism experiences while also embracing sustainability.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

"You really see that connection woven through all the Alaska content," she said

ON YELLOWSTONE'S 150TH ANNIVERSARY, 150 FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT AMERICA'S FIRST NATIONAL PARK

"It's a really fascinating frame for thinking about Alaska, which is a place that is so well-known to so many of us — but really uncovering pockets of it that you might be experiencing in a new way for the first time."

2. New Mexico

The entire southwestern state of New Mexico is featured as a location for learning.

Lonely Planet noted that the "Land of Enchantment" is home to 23 Native tribes and has lots of other history to uncover.

"This is an ideal spot to learn about indigenous culture, art and music while also enjoying the food and natural beauty of the American Southwest," Lonely Planet wrote.

4 SPOOKY DESTINATIONS IN AMERICA THAT YOU'VE LIKELY NEVER HEARD OF

Chambers added that a part of the "souvenir" of visiting New Mexico is "taking home what you learned."

Native American hoop dancer ShanDien LaRance offered Lonely Planet a local perspective on the state, mentioning features such as New Mexico's "fresh air and open skies."

Chambers said LaRance not only called attention to New Mexico's conservation and sustainability aspects, but also to its indigenous art, history, cuisine and Spanish culture.

TRAFFIC IS NOW THE WORST IN THESE 5 U.S. CITIES – IS YOURS HERE?

"She talks about the arts community, talks about the history, talks about the people, talks about the food as really woven through that backdrop," said Chambers.

"And it's really powerful, I think, to see her heritage in a kind of modern setting of New Mexico."

3. Boise, Idaho

The city of Boise, Idaho, got a major shout-out as a place that is fostering community and connection.

Lonely Planet mentioned some of Boise’s versatile adventure features, such as water rafting in the summer and skiing in the winter.

Boise offers year-round natural beauty, the brand added, as well as a notable wine and culinary scene that makes it a "great place to connect."

6 BREWERIES ACROSS AMERICA THAT OFFER GREAT BREWS AND STUNNING VIEWS, TOO

Chambers mentioned Boise's charming crossover of natural beauty and an "under-the-radar" food and art scene.

"Boise was one of those places that you look [into] — and you have a moment of getting really excited about something unexpected," she said.

AMERICA'S TOP 5 HIKING CITIES, ACCORDING TO A NEW ANALYSIS

Within the last decade, according to Chambers, Boise has had a "boom" in population, which has brought more attention to the city's "charm and local pride of a small agricultural town."

"It has that sense of community that you can connect into," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And I think there is a great story about the community of Boise … as it grows and develops."