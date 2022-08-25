California climber leads first-known ascent of one of the tallest sea cliffs on Earth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

World-class climbers Alex Honnold and Hazel Findlay just completed a never-been-done-before rock climb.

Sacramento-born Honnold, along with Findlay, who is originally from the U.K., took on a massive sea cliff located in eastern Greenland’s Nordvestfjord — one of the tallest rock faces on the planet.

The climb was the first-known ascent of the 3,750-foot rock formation called Ingmikortilaq, translated to "the separate one" in Greenlandic.

Ingmikortilaq is composed of 3-million-year-old granite and gneiss and juts upward from a remote peninsula, National Geographic told Fox News Digital.

Honnold and Findlay traveled to the base of the cliff via dinghy on Aug. 11, 2022, where they began their initial ascent.

The pair navigated an expert route up the steepest portion of the rock face reaching its nearly 4,000-foot peak — three times the height of the Empire State Building, according to a National Geographic report.

Honnold described the formation as a "horrendous, death-defying wall" to National Geographic, and the terrain proved to be more dangerous than anticipated.

Over the five-day expedition, the pair encountered treacherous, icy weather conditions, sudden storms and loose rock.

The climbers were able to camp out throughout the trip on what is known as a "shiver bivvy" by safely clipping themselves into their sleeping bags overnight.

Once the climbers reached the last 150 feet of the climb, they found it was safe enough to walk up the summit and finish the trek without ropes.

Honnold and Findlay finally reached the summit of Ingmikortilaq on Aug. 16, 2022.

"It is definitely one of the biggest first ascents I’ve ever done — and one of the most stressful due to how dangerous the climbing was," Honnold said via satellite phone, according to NatGeo.

Prior to the historic climb, the team was joined by Dr. Heïdi Sevestre, a glaciologist working with the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program, who trekked to the Ingmikortilaq location to perform a "health check" on the area's ice caps.

The scientist and team ascended a 1,500-foot monolith known as the Pool Wall to access the edge of the Renland Ice Cap to study ice depth and density.

Ingmikortilaq, also considered "ground zero of the climate crisis" by National Geographic, holds essential data for the scientific community to learn more about the rate of polar ice melt and other insight.

While climate impact motivated Honnold to embark on the journey, the climb will also be featured on the upcoming original series "On the Edge with Alex Honnold" from National Geographic for Disney+.