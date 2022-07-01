6 breweries in the American Midwest that offer great brews and stunning views, too

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The American Midwest is already home to unique and beautiful views and vast landscapes.

Some of the region's scenic wonders can also be found at none other than local breweries.

From the Rocky Mountains of Colorado to the small-town Sandhills of Nebraska, brewery owners are serving up their signature brews in various locations of the Midwest — offering not just delicious drink options but gorgeous and powerful vistas of the American landscape.

WYOMING TOURISM EXEC URGES YELLOWSTONE PARK VISITORS: ‘DON’T CANCEL'

For travelers who have a thirst to quench and are on the hunt for adventure, too — or for those just looking to explore what's out there, here are six breweries that offer unforgettable views of our America.

Ten Sleep Brewing Co. – Ten Sleep, WY

Ten Sleep, Wyoming, is not only the epitome of small town USA, its brewery sports one of the most unique views on the map.

Ten Sleep Brewery, built inside a retrofitted barn, is surrounded by the red cliffs of Signal Butte in the town of Ten Sleep. Population: 270.

Brewery marketing manager Amy Truman shared with Fox News Digital that even though a majority of visitors are regulars, the brewery's proximity to the Big Horn Mountains pulls in a variety of other travelers, such as motorcyclists and climbers.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"We're pretty unique in that we're able to make good enough products that people want to seek out our beer enough to sustain us," she said.

The brewery is best known throughout the state of Wyoming for its signature Speed Goat Golden Ale, described as a light beer with a honey finish.

ON YELLOWSTONE'S 150TH ANNIVERSARY, 150 FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT AMERICA'S FIRST NATIONAL PARK

Truman announced Ten Sleep will be expanding its wholesale production past the brewery's "small American dream" beginnings.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Ten Sleep books local Wyoming musicians for weekly gigs and offers on-site camping.

Alluvial Brewing – Ames, IA

Iowa’s flat, sprawling landscape can be viewed in stunning fashion on the property of Alluvial Brewing.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The Ames-based brewery is located on 34 acres of restored prairie and six acres of certified organic farm, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"The view looking northeast from the patio is iconic," he shared in an email.

"Paths from the patio lead you through the prairie, highlighted by permanent installations by local artists."

AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL: 50 MUST-SEE LANDMARKS THAT TELL OUR NATIONAL STORY

Brewery guests are welcome to enjoy the rolling views of lush lawn from the back porch while sampling a hefty menu of hoppy ales and IPAs, fruity sours and canned beers.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

If beer isn’t the vibe — Prairie Moon Winery borders Alluvial to the west.

Breckenridge Brewery – Breckenridge, CO

Breckenridge, Colorado’s namesake brewery dawns some serious views of the Rocky Mountains.

The original ski town brewery has been around for 32 years and counting, founded by skiers searching for a great beer after a long day on the slopes.

Breckenridge Brewery visitors are prompted to sit back and relax with one of the brewery's many original ales, lagers and sours, all while enjoying the breathtaking mountain views from the dining room and patio.

"Breckenridge Brewery is the perfect place for beer drinkers and community alike," Breckenridge Brewery "culture czar" Todd Thibault told Fox News Digital.

Visitors are welcome to play lawn games, hang by the fire pits or sit with a brew throughout the property's 12 acres.

"The small brewpub has grown into one of the largest breweries in Colorado."

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The beer is brewed right behind the bar at the historic South Main Street location, so Thibault encouraged visitors to "belly up and watch the action."

The brewery has a secondary location in Littleton, Colorado, which also features sprawling mountain views and a beer garden fit with a great lawn and picnic benches.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN WEST WILDLIFE: HOW TO SAFELY SEE BEAR, MOOSE, BISON AND OTHER YELLOWSTONE SPECIES

Visitors are welcome to play lawn games, hang by the fire pits or sit with a brew throughout the property's 12 acres.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

"Just 10 miles south of Denver beside the Platte River and bike trail, it’s easy to find by car, bicycle or inner tube," Thibault said.

"Our house is all yours."

Flathead Lake Brewing Co. & Pubhouse – Bigfork, MT

Views from Flathead Lake in Bigfork, Montana, are already spectacular — but insert a brewery into the mix and wayfarers have a real winner.

Flathead Lake Brewing Co. & Pubhouse sits atop Flathead Lake's north shore, the second-largest freshwater lake in the west.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Customers can enjoy views of the crisp, blue lake water from the brewery’s back patio while sipping on one of Flathead’s signature brews, such as the Painted Rock Porter or 369’ Stout.

Both beers were awarded World Beer Cup awards in 2006.

The small business sports a brewery and pubhouse in one. The team takes pride in making beer and food.

"We pride ourselves on being leaders in the beer industry, for supporting local and environmental sustainability and for contributing to the community."

Assistant general manager Sarah Peterson told Fox News Digital that Flathead Brewing was built with sustainability in mind.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

She explained that the building borrows clean effluent from Bigfork Water and Sewer District to run heat pumps. It also selected building materials from regional, recycled sources.

"If you've ever been to Bigfork, you would know how special a community it is," she wrote in an email.

AMERICA'S TOP 5 HIKING CITIES, ACCORDING TO A NEW ANALYSIS

"We pride ourselves on being leaders in the beer industry, for supporting local and environmental sustainability and for contributing to the community that has so graciously embraced us."

Miner Brewing Company – Hill City, SD

Venture out to the Black Hills of South Dakota, where a cold beer is awaiting your arrival at Miner Brewing Company.

The brewery in Hill City, South Dakota, offers stellar views of Black Elk Peak, which is the highest point east of the Rocky Mountains.

Visitors are invited to enjoy Miner’s many beer and wine options from the picturesque front porch and concert lawn.

"We love having the privilege of sharing our craft beers, ciders, seltzers, sours and wines with our guests, and we love sharing our beautiful space in the Black Hills of South Dakota," Miner Brewing’s Shanna Hockert told Fox News Digital.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

"We are family and pet friendly … and have plenty of lawn games available, from corn hole to bocce ball to frisbee golf, making Miner Brewing Company a great stop in the Black Hills!"

Prairie Berry Winery, located right next door, was the first venture for brewery founder Sandi Vojta and her family, who wanted to create a "truly unique South Dakota experience," according to their website.

One year after its 2013 opening, Miner Brewing expanded to open a second location in Sioux Falls.

Bootleg Brewers, Sandhills Brewing Co. – Taylor, NE

If you love remote locations and wide-open spaces, check out this tucked-away brewery in Taylor, Nebraska.

Bootleg Brewers of Sandhills Brewing Co., is set "out in the middle of nowhere," brewery co-owner Dodie Worm told Fox News Digital.

But the property fit with a brewery and five on-site cabins for lodging is the perfect getaway for weary travelers, offering a great view of the Nebraska Sandhills.

"People really don't realize what the Sandhills look like until they come out, and it's a real good indication of what it is," Worm said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"You get the Sandhills, you get the coyotes howling, you see rabbits, porcupines."

The 40-acre property has six camper sites with electricity and water, as well as a pond where visitors can fish and a back patio that often hosts live bands.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Worm explained that the idea behind building a brewery hidden away in the hills was to set Bootleg apart from most breweries located in town — which has worked out "pretty decent" since the brewery's official 2015 opening.

Despite having a whole lot of land to look after, Bootleg Brewers operates with only four employees, including Dodie and her husband and head brewer Ron Worm.

"We have Molly, who tends bar … and then we've got Hector, who does a lot of the groundskeeping," she said.

Bootleg is best known for its flagship "Cling On" American Wheat beer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"After a few too many, you're looking for something to cling onto," said the company.