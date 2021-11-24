Thanksgiving casserole preferences vary state-by-state
America’s varying casserole cravings have people searching for potato, veggie and leftover recipes: Google Trends
Americans sure like their casseroles on Thanksgiving.
The slow-cooked dish has been a top searched term on Google in the last month, according to search data collected by Google Trends.
While many people can’t wait to see casseroles on their Thanksgiving tables alongside that prized turkey, it turns out there’s not just one casserole that’s dominating online searches. From potato casseroles to hearty greens, corn and stuffing – Americans are looking up a variety of casserole recipes.
BEST SQUASH CASSEROLE FOR THANKSGIVING: TRY THE RECIPE
Of course, these casserole-focused search queries vary person-to-person, but researchers at Google Trends have been able to pinpoint "uniquely searched" casseroles on a state-by-state basis.
"We define uniquely searched, as a term that is over-represented in a region compared to the country," a spokesperson for Google Trends told Fox News. "For example, if avocados were uniquely searched in California, that means that California searched [for] it more than the U.S. as a whole."
HOW TO SAVE MONEY ON THANKSGIVING DINNER
Americans in the Southeast seem to like their Thanksgiving casseroles with squash while the Midwest and Northeast seem to be split on broccoli, corn and potatoes. The South Central and Western parts of the U.S. appear to have a hankering for green bean and broccoli casseroles.
Do you want to know if your favorite casserole made the list? Here are the casserole terms Americans entered into Google search engines from Nov. 11 to Nov. 16 – a full week before Thanksgiving festivities began.
SKILLET GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE FOR THANKSGIVING: TRY THE RECIPE
U.S. states that favor potato casseroles
Alaska: Mashed potato cream cheese
Arizona: Cheesy potato
Arkansas: Sweet potato
Delaware: Sweet potato
Indiana: Hashbrown
Minnesota: Sweet potato
Mississippi: Hashbrown
North Dakota: Canned sweet potato
Rhode Island: Sweet potato
Vermont: Sweet potato
Wisconsin: Cheesy hashbrowns
DOES THANKSGIVING TURKEY REALLY MAKE YOU SLEEPY?
U.S. states that favor green casseroles
Alabama: Broccoli
Colorado: Gluten-free green bean
Hawaii: Green bean
Idaho: Green bean
Kentucky: Broccoli
Massachusetts: Broccoli
Nevada: Loaded green beans
New Jersey: Broccoli
New Mexico: Broccoli cheese
New York: Broccoli
Oklahoma: Broccoli rice
Oregon: Dairy-free green bean
Tennessee: Broccoli
Texas: Broccoli rice
Utah: Green bean
Wyoming: Green bean
LOADED SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE FOR THANKSGIVING: TRY THE RECIPE
U.S. states that favor corn casseroles
California: Mexican corn
Illinois: Corn
Iowa: Corn
Louisiana: Corn
Michigan: Creamy corn
New Hampshire: Gluten-free corn
Ohio: Baked corn
West Virginia: Corn
THANKSGIVING 2021: CHEERS RELATIVES WITH THIS PINEAPPLE VODKA MIMOSA
U.S. States that favor alternative veggie casseroles
Florida: Butternut squash
Georgia: Squash
Montana: Vegetable
Kansas: Vegetable
South Carolina: Squash
South Dakota: Vegetable
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
U.S. States that favor ‘other’ casseroles
Connecticut: Breakfast
Maine: Turkey stuffing
Maryland: Leftover
Missouri: Green rice
Nebraska: Mac and cheese
North Carolina: Pineapple
Pennsylvania: Leftover
Virginia: French toast
Washington: Stuffing
FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS