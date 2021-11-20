Skillet green bean casserole for Thanksgiving: Try the recipe

Make your Thanksgiving green bean casserole more fresh and flavorful this year by ditching your old recipe and using this one instead.

This "Skillet Green Bean Casserole" from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits doesn’t use cream of mushroom soup as many traditional green bean casseroles do.

LOUISIANA CHEF REVEALS BOURBON ROASTED CARROTS RECIPE FOR THANKSGIVING

Instead, this dish is made from scratch and even includes soy sauce, which gives the mushroom sauce "extraordinary flavor," blog creator Debi Morgan says in her blog post.

Morgan describes the dish as "so fresh, tasty and creamy," and claims it’s the best green bean casserole out there.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To try it yourself, here’s the "Skillet Green Bean Casserole" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoon. butter

8 oz. pkg. sliced mushrooms

1 small sweet onion, chopped

2 tablespoon. soy sauce

½ teaspoon. dried parsley

¼ teaspoon. minced garlic

1 tablespoon. flour mixed with 2 tablespoon water

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy cream

dash of coarse ground pepper

16 oz. pkg. frozen french green beans (haricots verts)

6 oz. parmesan cheese, shredded

1 can (6 oz) french fried onions

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Sauté mushrooms and onions with butter in a cast iron skillet for 2 minutes, then add soy sauce and parsley.

3. Sauté 3 more minutes, then add minced garlic.

4. Mix a tablespoon of flour with 2 tablespoons of water until lumps are gone, then pour mixture into skillet and stir for 1 minute.

5. Gradually add milk and stir until thickened over medium heat to form a roux.

6. Turn heat to low and add heavy cream. Stir until creamy.

7. Add a dash of pepper and fold in the green beans.

8. Mix gently and top green beans with parmesan cheese.

9. Finish by sprinkling fried onions on top.

10. Bake casserole in a 350-degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown and bubbly.

THANKSGIVING ‘CHALLAH-DAY’ STUFFING HAS CRANBERRIES, CHESTNUTS, MUSHROOMS AND MORE