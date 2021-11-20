Expand / Collapse search
Skillet green bean casserole for Thanksgiving: Try the recipe

This fresh and flavorful dish is made from scratch

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Make your Thanksgiving green bean casserole more fresh and flavorful this year by ditching your old recipe and using this one instead.

This "Skillet Green Bean Casserole" from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits doesn’t use cream of mushroom soup as many traditional green bean casseroles do. 

Make your green bean casserole more fresh and flavorful this Thanksgiving with this recipe from Quiche My Grits. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Instead, this dish is made from scratch and even includes soy sauce, which gives the mushroom sauce "extraordinary flavor," blog creator Debi Morgan says in her blog post.

Morgan describes the dish as "so fresh, tasty and creamy," and claims it’s the best green bean casserole out there. 

To try it yourself, here’s the "Skillet Green Bean Casserole" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

The "Skillet Green Bean Casserole" doesn’t use cream of mushroom soup as many traditional green bean casseroles do. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Ingredients:

3 tablespoon. butter

8 oz. pkg. sliced mushrooms

1 small sweet onion, chopped

2 tablespoon. soy sauce

½ teaspoon. dried parsley

¼ teaspoon. minced garlic

1 tablespoon. flour mixed with 2 tablespoon water

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy cream

dash of coarse ground pepper

16 oz. pkg. frozen french green beans (haricots verts)

6 oz. parmesan cheese, shredded

1 can (6 oz) french fried onions

In fact, this dish is completely made from scratch and is "fresh, tasty and creamy." (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Instructions: 

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Sauté mushrooms and onions with butter in a cast iron skillet for 2 minutes, then add soy sauce and parsley.

3. Sauté 3 more minutes, then add minced garlic. 

4. Mix a tablespoon of flour with 2 tablespoons of water until lumps are gone, then pour mixture into skillet and stir for 1 minute.

5. Gradually add milk and stir until thickened over medium heat to form a roux.

6. Turn heat to low and add heavy cream. Stir until creamy.

7. Add a dash of pepper and fold in the green beans. 

8. Mix gently and top green beans with parmesan cheese.

9. Finish by sprinkling fried onions on top.

10. Bake casserole in a 350-degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown and bubbly.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.