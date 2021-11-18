Expand / Collapse search
Thanksgiving
Published

Thanksgiving 2021: Cheers relatives with this pineapple vodka mimosa

This 'Holiday Mimosa' is a bright and bubbly cocktail that’s perfect for Thanksgiving day

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
If you need a brunch or daytime pick-me-up on Thanksgiving you’ll want to try this Holiday Mimosa recipe from Skyy Vodka.

This bubbly orange cocktail is made with pineapple-flavored vodka, grapefruit juice and prosecco, and it’s sure to lift your spirits before you cook the day away.

The brand designed the recipe with its namesake vodka in mind of course, but you can opt for any pineapple vodka or prosecco you might have in your home bar.

Skyy Vodka’s Holiday Mimosa Recipe

Skyy Vodka shares its orange Holiday Mimosa recipe with Fox News in time for Thanksgiving.

Skyy Vodka shares its orange Holiday Mimosa recipe with Fox News in time for Thanksgiving. (Skyy Vodka/iStock)

Materials You’ll Need:

  • Flute glass
  • Cocktail shaker
  • Strainer

Ingredients:

  • 1½ parts SKYY Infusions Pineapple
  • ¾ part grapefruit juice
  • ¾ simple syrup
  • Cinzano Prosecco
  • Grapefruit

Instructions:

  1. Pour your pineapple-flavored vodka, grapefruit juice and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker.
  2. Shake the contents together and strain it into a glass flute. and
  3. Top the drink with your sparkling wine.
  4. Garnish with a grapefruit twist or wheel and serve.

