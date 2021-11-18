Thanksgiving 2021: Cheers relatives with this pineapple vodka mimosa

If you need a brunch or daytime pick-me-up on Thanksgiving you’ll want to try this Holiday Mimosa recipe from Skyy Vodka.

This bubbly orange cocktail is made with pineapple-flavored vodka, grapefruit juice and prosecco, and it’s sure to lift your spirits before you cook the day away.

THANKSGIVING-INSPIRED COCKTAILS THAT YOUR GUESTS WILL LOVE

The brand designed the recipe with its namesake vodka in mind of course, but you can opt for any pineapple vodka or prosecco you might have in your home bar.

Skyy Vodka’s Holiday Mimosa Recipe

8 COCKTAILS TO MIX FOR EACH NIGHT OF HANUKKAH

Materials You’ll Need:

Flute glass

Cocktail shaker

Strainer

BAILEYS DEBUTS LIMITED-EDITION PIÑA COLADA LIQUEUR

Ingredients:

1½ parts SKYY Infusions Pineapple

¾ part grapefruit juice

¾ simple syrup

Cinzano Prosecco

Grapefruit

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instructions:

Pour your pineapple-flavored vodka, grapefruit juice and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker. Shake the contents together and strain it into a glass flute. and Top the drink with your sparkling wine. Garnish with a grapefruit twist or wheel and serve.