Loaded sweet potato casserole for Thanksgiving: Try the recipe

This Thanksgiving, take your sweet potatoes up a notch with this tasty recipe.

Debi Morgan, creator of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her "Loaded Sweet Potato Casserole" recipe with Fox News ahead of the holiday.

What makes this recipe stand out is that it combines two of the most popular sweet potato casserole toppings: marshmallows and pecan streusel.

The recipe also has cream cheese in the filling, which makes the dish "extra creamy" and even more flavorful, Morgan says in her blog post.

"It’s sweet, savory, and crunchy, which makes it almost taste like dessert," Morgan says in her blog.

To try it yourself, here’s the "Loaded Sweet Potato Casserole" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

FILLING:

40 ounce can of drained sweet potatoes (or canned yams)

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 Tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

½ cup brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

TOPPING:

1 cup chopped pecans

¼ cup brown sugar

2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 Tablespoons butter

2 cups mini marshmallows

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Drain a large can of sweet potatoes (or yams) until all the fluid is gone. Add to a mixer, then beat until creamy.

3. Add cream cheese and beat until creamy again.

4. Add butter, cinnamon, cloves, brown sugar, and egg and vanilla.

5. Mix ingredients well and pour into an 8 X 11 greased casserole dish.

6. In a separate bowl, add pecans, brown sugar, flour and butter.

7. Mix ingredients with hands until crumbly to create streusel.

8. Sprinkle streusel over sweet potato filling, then fill in gaps with mini marshmallows.

9. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes until marshmallows start to brown.

