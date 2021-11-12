Best Squash Casserole for Thanksgiving: Try the recipe

This Thanksgiving, it’s time to try a new squash casserole.

At least, that’s according to Debi Morgan, creator of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits.

According to Morgan’s blog post, her squash casserole recipe is the best because it has no MSG or artificial ingredients and the flavor is "amazing."

Unlike traditional squash casseroles, which use cream of mushroom soup, Morgan’s "Best Squash Casserole" recipe uses sour cream, along with mayonnaise, eggs, and both cheddar and parmesan cheese.

It’s also an easy and fast recipe, making it perfect for Thanksgiving.

To try it yourself, here’s "The Best Squash Casserole" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

Squash:

2 tbsp butter

3 large yellow squash, quartered and diced

1 small sweet onion, diced

½ tsp garlic salt with parsley

Filling:

1 cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

8 oz. pkg. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup parmesan cheese, shredded

2 eggs, beaten

Topping:

¼ stick butter, melted

1 sleeve Ritz crackers, crushed

½ cup French-fried onions, crushed

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Melt butter in skillet. Add squash, onion, and garlic salt.

3. Saute for 10 minutes over medium heat until tender. Take off heat.

4. Add sour cream, mayonnaise, cheddar and parmesan to the skillet. Stir well.

5. Beat 2 eggs and mix well with filling.

6. Pour contents of skillet into a large casserole dish.

7. In a separate bowl, melt butter in microwave.

8. Crush crackers and French-fried onions in a large plastic bag, and mix with melted butter in bowl.

9. Sprinkle cracker mixture over squash casserole.

10. Bake for 30 minutes until topping is golden brown.

