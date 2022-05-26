Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FOOD
Published

St. Louis 'trashed ribs' with parsley and pickles: Try the recipe

This dish, ideal of summer gatherings, takes only 30 minutes of prep time

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
close
Paula Deen teaches you to cook, pack her favorite to-go recipes for this Memorial Day Weekend Video

Paula Deen teaches you to cook, pack her favorite to-go recipes for this Memorial Day Weekend

This Memorial Day, Paula is planning a picnic with simple dishes made to be packed!

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

On a recent trip to St. Louis, I overdid it on the barbecue. 

It was a good thing, of course. But now that I’m back home in New York City and craving some of the best of what’s around, I’ll default to the 'cue wizards at Salt + Smoke – a Texas-style barbecue joint, which doles out eats in five locations around St. Louis. One location in Ballpark Village, boasts incredible views of Busch Stadium on their patio. 

"You no longer have to decide between mouthwatering smoked meats and crispy, crunchy fried food as Salt + Smoke went ahead and used both cooking methods here," says Salt + Smoke’s Chef and Pitmaster Haley Riley, who calls this recipe a decadent, smoky, spicy, rich, salty, sticky, sweet plate of perfection.

SOUTHERN BAKED BEANS FOR A BBQ SIDE DISH: TRY THE RECIPE

You can buy the restaurant’s rubs, sauces and even the fully smoked ribs online with nationwide shipping at saltandsmokebbq.com.

Chef and Pitmaster Haley Riley of Salt + Smoke restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri, smothers his ribs in barbecue sauce mixed with garlic and parsley.

Chef and Pitmaster Haley Riley of Salt + Smoke restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri, smothers his ribs in barbecue sauce mixed with garlic and parsley. (Salt + Smoke)

Trashed Ribs by Haley Riley, Salt + Smoke 

Makes 1 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Half slab (6 bones) smoked pork ribs

Oil for frying

8 oz tomato-based, St. Louis-style barbecue sauce of your choice

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

4 slices bread and butter pickles

2 oz Alabama-style white barbecue sauce of your choice

NASHVILLE BBQ PRO REVEALS HIS SIGNATURE CORN PUDDING: TRY THE RECIPE

This "trashed ribs" recipe from St. Louis restaurant Salt + Smoke, are served with a side of crunchy bread and butter pickles.

This "trashed ribs" recipe from St. Louis restaurant Salt + Smoke, are served with a side of crunchy bread and butter pickles. (Salt + Smoke)

Directions:

1. Slice half slab ribs and into single rib pieces.

2. In a deep-fat fryer, heat neural oil like peanut oil or natural beef tallow to 350° F.

3. While oil is heating, warm up your choice of St. Louis-style barbecue sauce with garlic and parsley. When warm, pour into a large bowl.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

4. Drop ribs into a fryer for 2 to 3 minutes.

5. Remove ribs from fryer and immediately toss ribs in warmed sauce.

6. Serve with bread and butter pickles and a ramekin of Alabama-style white sauce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This original recipe is owned by saltandsmokebbq.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @66PerriStreet.

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus