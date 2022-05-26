St. Louis 'trashed ribs' with parsley and pickles: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On a recent trip to St. Louis, I overdid it on the barbecue.

It was a good thing, of course. But now that I’m back home in New York City and craving some of the best of what’s around, I’ll default to the 'cue wizards at Salt + Smoke – a Texas-style barbecue joint, which doles out eats in five locations around St. Louis. One location in Ballpark Village, boasts incredible views of Busch Stadium on their patio.

"You no longer have to decide between mouthwatering smoked meats and crispy, crunchy fried food as Salt + Smoke went ahead and used both cooking methods here," says Salt + Smoke’s Chef and Pitmaster Haley Riley, who calls this recipe a decadent, smoky, spicy, rich, salty, sticky, sweet plate of perfection.

You can buy the restaurant’s rubs, sauces and even the fully smoked ribs online with nationwide shipping at saltandsmokebbq.com.

Trashed Ribs by Haley Riley, Salt + Smoke

Makes 1 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Half slab (6 bones) smoked pork ribs

Oil for frying

8 oz tomato-based, St. Louis-style barbecue sauce of your choice

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

4 slices bread and butter pickles

2 oz Alabama-style white barbecue sauce of your choice

Directions:

1. Slice half slab ribs and into single rib pieces.

2. In a deep-fat fryer, heat neural oil like peanut oil or natural beef tallow to 350° F.

3. While oil is heating, warm up your choice of St. Louis-style barbecue sauce with garlic and parsley. When warm, pour into a large bowl.

4. Drop ribs into a fryer for 2 to 3 minutes.

5. Remove ribs from fryer and immediately toss ribs in warmed sauce.

6. Serve with bread and butter pickles and a ramekin of Alabama-style white sauce.

This original recipe is owned by saltandsmokebbq.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.