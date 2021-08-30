Nashville BBQ pro reveals his signature corn pudding: Try the recipe
Corn pudding is a mildly sweet side dish perfect for a summer barbecue.
Each mouthwatering bite seems better than the last and even a beginner chef can whip it up.
"Corn pudding is a southern staple made that is the perfect marriage of spoonbread, creamed corn and casserole," says Shane Nasby, owner and pitmaster of HoneyFire BBQ in Nashville, who shared his recipe with FOX News.
"At HoneyFire, we serve Hoosier corn pudding as a nod to the way we enjoy it in my home state of Indiana," he adds. "The sweet and savory combination is delicious. It’s the perfect side for an array of southern main dishes like fried chicken and, of course, barbecue." Below, get the full recipe and brace yourself for lip-smacking delight.
HoneyFire BBQ’s Hoosier Corn Pudding
Serves 8
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
- ½ cup butter, melted
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 (8.5 ounce) package dry corn bread mix
- 1 can whole kernel corn, drained
- 1 can cream-style sweet corn
- 1 cup sour cream
- Optional: Spicy honey
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F, and butter a 9x9 inch baking dish.
- In a mixing bowl, combine butter, eggs, corn bread mix, whole and creamed corn and sour cream. If you want to get an airier version, whisk the eggs rapidly before adding to the mixture. Pour into baking dish.
- Bake for 45 minutes or until golden brown on top.
- If desired, top with spicy honey for a bit of a kick. Serve and enjoy.