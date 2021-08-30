Expand / Collapse search
Nashville BBQ pro reveals his signature corn pudding: Try the recipe

This corn pudding recipe is out of this world good and so easy to make: Get the recipe

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Corn pudding is a mildly sweet side dish perfect for a summer barbecue. 

Each mouthwatering bite seems better than the last and even a beginner chef can whip it up.

"Corn pudding is a southern staple made that is the perfect marriage of spoonbread, creamed corn and casserole," says Shane Nasby, owner and pitmaster of HoneyFire BBQ in Nashville, who shared his recipe with FOX News.

HoneyFire BBQ's Nashville corn pudding recipe. 

HoneyFire BBQ's Nashville corn pudding recipe.  (Phillip Fryman)

"At HoneyFire, we serve Hoosier corn pudding as a nod to the way we enjoy it in my home state of Indiana," he adds. "The sweet and savory combination is delicious. It’s the perfect side for an array of southern main dishes like fried chicken and, of course, barbecue." Below, get the full recipe and brace yourself for lip-smacking delight.

HoneyFire BBQ’s Hoosier Corn Pudding

Serves 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup butter, melted
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 (8.5 ounce) package dry corn bread mix
  • 1 can whole kernel corn, drained
  • 1 can cream-style sweet corn
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • Optional: Spicy honey

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F, and butter a 9x9 inch baking dish.
  2. In a mixing bowl, combine butter, eggs, corn bread mix, whole and creamed corn and sour cream. If you want to get an airier version, whisk the eggs rapidly before adding to the mixture. Pour into baking dish.
  3. Bake for 45 minutes or until golden brown on top.
  4. If desired, top with spicy honey for a bit of a kick. Serve and enjoy.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.