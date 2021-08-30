Nashville BBQ pro reveals his signature corn pudding: Try the recipe

Corn pudding is a mildly sweet side dish perfect for a summer barbecue.

Each mouthwatering bite seems better than the last and even a beginner chef can whip it up.

"Corn pudding is a southern staple made that is the perfect marriage of spoonbread, creamed corn and casserole," says Shane Nasby, owner and pitmaster of HoneyFire BBQ in Nashville, who shared his recipe with FOX News.

"At HoneyFire, we serve Hoosier corn pudding as a nod to the way we enjoy it in my home state of Indiana," he adds. "The sweet and savory combination is delicious. It’s the perfect side for an array of southern main dishes like fried chicken and, of course, barbecue." Below, get the full recipe and brace yourself for lip-smacking delight.

HoneyFire BBQ’s Hoosier Corn Pudding

Serves 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

½ cup butter, melted

2 eggs, beaten

1 (8.5 ounce) package dry corn bread mix

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

1 can cream-style sweet corn

1 cup sour cream

Optional: Spicy honey

Directions: