Loaded pork skin nachos: Try the recipe

If you love nachos, you may want to try this recipe in honor of National BBQ Month.

"I know you’ve had fried tortilla chips with cheese and hot peppers. And I know you’ve had stuffed potato skins," writes James Beard Award-winning pitmaster Rodney Scott, in "Rodney Scott's World of BBQ: Every Day Is a Good Day: A Cookbook," which was published in 2021. "But believe me, pork skin nachos are on another level. These are as rich as can be, but worth every calorie."

Scott's recipe below makes pork skins taste even better with the addition of a homemade sweet sauce.

Loaded Pork Skin Nachos from Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ

Makes 4-6 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 7 minutes



For Loaded Pork Skin Nachos:

Ingredients:

3 ounces pork skins (1 medium bag)

1⁄4 cup grated cheddar cheese

1⁄2 cup shredded or chopped barbecued pork (or any other smoked meat), warmed through

1⁄4 cup Kathy’s Sweet Sauce

1 tablespoon bacon bits

2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallion (white and green parts)

2 heaping tablespoons sour cream

Directions:

1. Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 425 °F.

2. Arrange the pork skins on a sheet pan large enough to hold them and top with the cheddar and the meat. Transfer to the oven for just long enough to melt the cheese, 5 to 7 minutes.

3. Remove from the oven and top with the sauce, bacon bits, scallions, and sour cream. Serve hot.

For Kathy’s Sweet Sauce:

Makes 2 ½ cups

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups ketchup

½ cup apple cider vinegar

4 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon hot sauce (preferably Texas Pete)

1½ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt

1 ⅛ teaspoons mustard powder

1 ⅛ teaspoons red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon chili powder

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, combine the ketchup, vinegar, both sugars, the hot sauce, black pepper, salt, mustard powder, pepper flakes and chili powder. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently to prevent the sauce from sticking to the bottom of the pan, until the sugars are melted, and the sauce is smooth, about 10 minutes. Allow the sauce to cool at room temperature and refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

This original recipe is from the cookbook "Rodney Scott's World of BBQ: Every Day Is a Good Day: A Cookbook," which was published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, and was shared with Fox News Digital. Scott is also the founder of Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ (rodneyscottsbbq.com), with locations in South Carolina, Alabama, and Georgia.

