French fries platter with 3 different homemade dipping sauces: Try the recipe

Is there ever a time when we’re not in the mood for French fries?

Share the goodness of this recipe from Elizabeth Van Lierde’s new book, Everyday Entertaining: 110+ Recipes for Going All Out When You're Staying In, with friends in this runaway hit you’ll return to time and time again.

"There isn’t one of my friends that won’t tell you I’m obsessed with ketchup. Sometimes I joke about getting a small packet of ketchup tattooed on my body (it would be kind of cute, no?!). Ketchup is by far my favorite condiment and I always order extra, especially with french fries," writes Van Lierde.

"Simple as this idea may be, whenever I put this french fry platter down with homemade dipping sauces, it’s almost impossible to turn this universal favorite food away," she added. "Pick and choose your favorite fries and make one or all three of the dipping sauces for serving."

GRILLED FISH TACOS WITH SWEET CORN SALSA: TRY THE RECIPE

You might have leftovers of each sauce, in which case you know firing up a grilled cheese or burger for dipping purposes is the way to go.

French Fry Platter

(This recipe is excerpted from Everyday Entertaining by Elizabeth Van Lierde. Buy the book on Amazon here).

Prep time: 15 min

Cook time: 45 min

The Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup ketchup

½ tsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp old bay or Cajun seasoning

½ tsp cayenne pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a small bowl whisk together mayonnaise, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, garlic powder, old bay or Cajun seasoning, and cayenne pepper until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least a half an hour before serving to allow the flavors to come together. Sauce kept in an airtight container in the refrigerator is good for up to four to five days.

Homemade Ketchup

INGREDIENTS:

1 (6oz) can tomato paste

⅓ cup brown sugar, honey, or agave

½ tsp kosher salt

⅛ tsp cayenne

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp vinegar (white wine, apple cider, etc.)

¼ cup water

THE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS SAY THEIR BEST MEMORIES COME FROM FAMILY BARBECUES

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine tomato paste, brown sugar, salt, cayenne, garlic powder, vinegar and water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk until smooth. Bring mixture to a low boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10-15 minutes, stirring often. If the mixture becomes too thick, thin out with one tablespoon of water at a time. Remove ketchup from heat and let cool to room temp. Transfer to a jar or covered container to chill. Add water in one tablespoon increments until you have your desired consistency. Enjoy right away, or store in an airtight container overnight to let the flavors develop. Ketchup is good for one-to-two weeks in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Herby Ranch

INGREDIENTS:

¼ cup buttermilk

1 cup mayonnaise

½ tsp fresh lemon juice

⅓ cup fresh herbs (dill, parsley, chives, etc.)

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

Kosher Salt

Cracked black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a small bowl whisk together buttermilk, mayonnaise, lemon juice, herbs, onion powder, and garlic powder. Taste test for salt and pepper and season accordingly. Ranch is good in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three-to-four days.

For the fries:

¼ lb crinkle cut fries

¼ lb waffles fries

¼ lb curly fries

¼ lb tater tots

Bake frozen fries according to package instructions (rule of thumb is 425°F for about 25-30 minutes. Spread fries onto a large baking sheet in an even layer. Arrange dipping sauces in small bowls onto a serving platter. Arrange warm fries onto the platter and serve immediately.

Other dipping sauces to try:

BBQ sauce

Buffalo sauce

Honey mustard

Sriracha mayo