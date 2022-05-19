Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Southern baked beans for a BBQ side dish: Try the recipe

This Southern baked beans dish is made with ground meat and sausage

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
For National Barbecue Month this May, we’re highlighting a series of mouthwatering recipes from smoked meats to side dishes. 

Today, we’re swooning for these Southern-inspired baked beans from the food blog The Cagle Diaries. 

Melanie Cagle, founder of The Cagle Diaries, says her husband loves to "fancy it up" when it comes to baked beans. So, this recipe "is loaded with ground meat and sausage, so it’s almost a meal unto itself," the food blogger says. 

"The flavor of the sweet and smoky beans are really complemented by a good potato salad," Cagle adds.

Get the full recipe below.

Southern Baked Beans by Melanie Cagle, TheCagleDiaries.com

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 2 Hours

Southern Baked Beans by Megan Cagle, TheCagleDiaries.com (Melanie Cagle / The Cagle Diaries)

Ingredients:

8 Strips Bacon

1 Large Sweet Onion

1 Large Green Bell Pepper

1 Large Celery Stalk

3 Cloves Garlic

1lb Ground Meat

4 15oz Cans Pork and Beans

1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

1 Tbsp. Wholegrain Mustard

⅓ Cup BBQ Sauce

1lb Ground Meat

1 Tbsp. Creole Seasoning

Southern Baked Beans by Megan Cagle, TheCagleDiaries.com

Southern Baked Beans by Megan Cagle, TheCagleDiaries.com (Melanie Cagle / The Cagle Diaries)

Directions:

1. Chop and cook bacon.

2. Remove bacon and put to the side, allowing to drain.

3. Cook the trinity (onion, bell pepper and celery) with garlic in the bacon grease.

4. Add the beans, sugar, mustard and barbecue sauce and stir to combine.

5. Brown the ground meat with the Creole seasoning then add back to the beans along with the bacon.

6. Stir to combine, cover and cook on low for two hours.

This original recipe is owned by TheCagleDiaries.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

