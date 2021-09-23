Skillet chicken pot pie recipe for National Great American Pot Pie Day

In case you didn’t know, Sept. 23 marks National Great American Pot Pie Day.

If the day has caught you off guard, fret not. Lifestyle blogger Debi Morgan has a "Skillet Chicken Pot Pie" recipe that’s quick and easy to make.

Instead of using traditional pie crust, Morgan’s recipe calls for a crispy puff pastry top while the rest of the filling remains crust-free – which cuts down on prep time and makes cleanup easier. Better yet, the pot pie can be made in less than an hour with fewer than 10 ingredients.

Here’s Morgan’s trusted Skillet Chicken Pot Pie recipe straight from her Southern food blog Quiche My Grits.

Materials You’ll Need

12-inch cast-iron skillet

Measuring cup and spoons

Utensils for mixing and cutting

Bowl and basting brush

Ingredients

1 puff pastry sheet

2 cans of cream of chicken soup (10.5 ounces per can)

1 carton sour cream (16 ounces)

1 bag of steamed mixed vegetables (12 ounces)

2 cups of chopped rotisserie chicken

½ of a small diced onion

½ teaspoon of dried oregano

1 egg

1 tablespoon of milk

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Steam your bag of mixed vegetables in your microwave for 5 minutes Mix your cream of chicken cream of soup, sour cream, rotisserie chicken, steamed vegetables, onions and oregano in your cast-iron skillet until the mixture becomes thick and smooth. Cut your puff pastry sheet to the exact size you need for your pie skillet. When the pastry is secured to the dish, slice small ventilation slits in the middle of the puff pastry. Crack an egg into a bowl and add milk before mixing. Follow up by brushing the egg wash on top of the puff pastry crust. Bake your chicken pot pie for 30 minutes or wait until the puff pastry turns golden brown. The pie filling should be "bubbly" when it’s done, according to Morgan. Let the chicken pot pie sit for 10 minutes before serving.